UPDATE: More than 35,000 without power in Richmond area; trees and power lines blocking Richmond-Henrico Turnpike

Wind chills below zero Friday evening and Saturday morning. Sunny and cold on Christmas Day.

11:45 a.m. update: Gusty wind are causing power outages to surge in the Richmond area on Friday.

Dominion Energy reported at 11:45 a.m. that 35,754 customers had lost power in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area; a sharp increase from the 11,821 reported at 9:30 a.m.

The largest outage was in Chesterfield County where 16,584 customers were without power. Other large outages were in Goochland (4,381), Henrico (3,642), New Kent (3,182) and Hanover (2,271). 

The city of Richmond, which had 3,311 customers without power at 9:30 a.m., were down to 1,210.

Henrico police reported that several large trees and power lines were down blocking all lanes of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike between Meriwether and Grayson avenues. At 11:20 a.m., they said to anticipate the road to be closed for at least four hours. 

Dominion also reported a large number of outages (16,898) in Southeastern Virginia.

At 10 a.m., the National Weather Service in Wakefield said the cold front moving across the Chesapeake Bay and into the Eastern Shore was producing wind gusts of 55 mph.

At 11:30 a.m., more than 1 million utility customers in the U.S. were without power. 

The U.S. National Weather Service reported that over 240 million people, or roughly 60 per cent of the country’s population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory on the season’s busiest travel day.

Earlier

As strong winds whipped through the Richmond area, the number of power outages started to rise on Friday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Dominion Energy reported on its outage webpage that 11,821 customers in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas had lost power. 

The localities with the most customers without power were:

- Richmond: 3,311

- Henrico: 3,081

- Colonial Heights: 1,627

- Chesterfield: 1,567

At 8:30 a.m., the number of customers without power in the region had been 8,765. 

In other parts of the state, large numbers of power outages had also been reported in Lynchburg, Martinsville and Bristol.  

Areas of North Carolina were also reporting numerous power outages. More than 9,000 were without power Friday morning in Greensboro, and 7,000 were without power in Winston-Salem

The strong winds are expected to accompany dropping temperatures Friday afternoon. Wind chill will drop into the single digits, then slide below zero after sunset.

VDOT said the wet roads on Friday could “flash freeze throughout the day and night as pavement temperatures grow colder. This may cause slick hazardous road conditions. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps, elevated surfaces and in shaded areas.”

