UPDATE: Next round of winter weather looks more significant, especially north and west of Richmond

It's usually harder to see big snow totals when we're mixing precipitation types, but it only takes a little freezing rain to make travel more dangerous.

And if any part of the state stands to take an unlucky turn with more than a little freezing rain and sleet, it would be the central part.

Sunday night into Monday morning could see a lull in precipitation, but the wedge of cold air may hang tough and prevent much melting.

By Monday, a new area of low pressure is expected to develop offshore and head toward New England – the classic nor'easter scenario we haven't seen much of this winter.

By virtue of being on the western side, we could draw in colder air and see a change back to snow late Monday into early Tuesday.

But it's even harder to draw the line or predict totals for that second round of wintry weather. Generally, the western and northern parts of Virginia stand the better chances of snow with round two.

So in a reverse of the last system, it's likely that areas north and west of Richmond will see more snow early next week, rather than areas south and east. But every corner of the state is going to be affected in some way by inconvenient or inclement weather.