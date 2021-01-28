UPDATE: Next round of winter weather looks more significant, especially north and west of Richmond

Thursday's snow, around the region
Light snow gave a wintry touch to central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
The snow fell in a deeper layer across the southern tier of the state and into north-central North Carolina.
The forecast performed well for Richmond and points north, but snow was heavier than expected toward the Chesapeake Bay, which felt more influence from a low strengthening off North Carolina.
At most, 8 inches fell near Mount Rogers, the state’s highest elevation.
Here's how the totals shaped up in the region, according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service offices in Wakefield, Sterling and Blacksburg.
• Richmond, Henrico and Goochland counties: 0.2 to 0.5-inch. (Officially 0.2-inch at Richmond International Airport)
• Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights: 0.3 to 1 inch.
• Hanover, Caroline and Louisa counties: 0.1 to 0.3-inch.
• Petersburg, Hopewell and Prince George: 0.7 to 1 inch.
• Williamsburg, New Kent and James City counties: 1.1 to 1.7 inch.
• Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck: a trace to 1.5 inches, from northwest to southeast.
• Fredericksburg vicinity: zero to a trace.
• Charlottesville vicinity: 0.3 to 0.5-inch.
• Farmville vicinity: 0.5 to 0.7-inch.
• Southside (South Boston-South Hill-Emporia-Franklin): 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
A complicated forecast for Sunday and Monday
Clear and cold weather stays with us for Friday and Saturday, then another chance of wintry weather heads our way between Saturday night and Monday night.
Unlike this last dash of snow, the next system promises to be slower, wetter and more complicated.
For some in the state, it will be a true winter storm. If that weren't enough, two waves of significant snow are possible.
Initially, we'll see a low sweeping eastward into the Ohio Valley on Saturday and Sunday. As it does so, its attached warm front will force moisture into the cold air still in place over Virginia. That probably means a wave of accumulating snow in the region by Sunday morning.
But gradually warming temperatures aloft will change some of the snow to an icy wintry mix or a plain old rain, especially across the southern and eastern sections of the state. What Richmond sees – and how much – is still wide open at this point. If we stay near the dividing lines, it may be a tough call right down to the wire.
It's usually harder to see big snow totals when we're mixing precipitation types, but it only takes a little freezing rain to make travel more dangerous.
And if any part of the state stands to take an unlucky turn with more than a little freezing rain and sleet, it would be the central part.
Sunday night into Monday morning could see a lull in precipitation, but the wedge of cold air may hang tough and prevent much melting.
By Monday, a new area of low pressure is expected to develop offshore and head toward New England – the classic nor'easter scenario we haven't seen much of this winter.
By virtue of being on the western side, we could draw in colder air and see a change back to snow late Monday into early Tuesday.
But it's even harder to draw the line or predict totals for that second round of wintry weather. Generally, the western and northern parts of Virginia stand the better chances of snow with round two.
So in a reverse of the last system, it's likely that areas north and west of Richmond will see more snow early next week, rather than areas south and east. But every corner of the state is going to be affected in some way by inconvenient or inclement weather.
PHOTOS: Snow scenes from around Virginia on Thursday
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.