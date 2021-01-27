UPDATE: Overnight dusting of snow looking less iffy for Central Va., but Southside likely to see the most

Wednesday afternoon update

There's an old saying in meteorology: "the trend is your friend."

For the past few days, it's been your friend if you don't like much snow. The wintry system that will cross the region tonight into Thursday morning had a progressively drier and weaker look, making even a dusting (or a "slush-ing") an iffy proposition for Richmond.

But today brought a late – and realistic – trend in a slightly wetter direction. So there's more last-minute hope for snow fans, even though we're still talking relatively small amounts.

This puts 1-inch or so totals back into a more believable light for metro Richmond as an upper-end scenario. It's still short of a winter storm, but worth budgeting some minutes in the morning to clear the car and check road conditions if things pan out. And there's less of a chance that we'd be skipped entirely by the flakes.

And a few inches of snow are in play for Southside Virginia, rather than 1 inch or so.

All it can take is the equivalent of 0.1-inch of rain, after all.

But it's still the same story north of the metro: little or nothing on the way until the weekend.