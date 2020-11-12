1 p.m. update: Parts of Richmond's floodwall are being "activated," meaning closed, as a precaution ahead of Friday's expected rise on the James River.

The Dock Street gate was closed at noon, according to the Department of Public Utilities. This blocks off Dock Street from 17th Street to 21st Street, and traffic will be detoured to Cary Street or Main Street via 21st Street.

The city plans to shut the Brander Street gate at close of business today, which would affect the entrance to Ancarrow's Landing and the wastewater treatment plant.

Portions of the James River Park System will be closed until further notice, according to Parks and Recreation.

• parking lots at Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater.

• the Pipeline Trail.

• access will be limited at Texas Beach and the 42nd Street tower.

Look for more updates this afternoon.

9 a.m. update

The latest projections from the National Weather Service show even higher levels of flooding on the James River in Richmond on Friday.

Meanwhile, flooded roads caused several Richmond-area schools to close for the day, go to only virtual learning or delay the start of the school day. In Hanover County, officials said portions of 8 roads were closed due to high water.

In Richmond, the Westham gauge rose above the 12-foot minor flood stage at 7 a.m., and will continue climbing toward a crest of 19.1 feet on Friday afternoon. That's up from about 5.3 feet earlier this week.

At 16 feet, the NWS advises: "Water reaches to the steps to the river in Huguenot Flatwater with water impacting the parking lot and covering the Huguenot Woods Trail."

By 18.2 feet, the CSX railroad tracks near the gauge experience flooding.

The projected crest of 19.1 feet would be four feet above the flood on Oct. 31, which barely surpassed the 15-foot moderate threshold, and the highest level there since 1996.

The last comparable floods hit 18.1 feet on Jan. 27, 2010 and 18.73 feet on Feb. 25, 2003, according to NWS records.

The definition of major flooding is 22 feet, which hasn't happened since 1985.

Closer to downtown, the gauge at Great Shiplock Park is also headed for a significant flood.

Minor flooding is expected to begin this afternoon, rising to 17.8 feet on Friday afternoon and evening. For reference, the observation at Wednesday night's high tide was around 2.5 feet.

At that level, Dock Street is closed from 18th Street to E. Main Street according to the NWS.

That would be at least 6 feet higher than the late October flood, and also potentially the highest since 1996.

There, moderate flood stage is 19 feet and major flooding occurs at 28 feet.

Levels would then decline over the weekend, but remain higher than usual into next week. That outlook will continue to be fine-tuned in response to the observed rainfall pattern.

A river flood warning is in effect until further notice, and the next update is planned for 2:45 p.m.

Across the state, river flooding is also anticipated in the following areas according to the NWS:

• the James River at Scottsville (minor) and Cartersville (moderate).

• the Dan River between Danville (moderate) and South Boston (minor).

• the Roanoke River at Roanoke (minor), Altavista (minor), Brookneal (moderate) and Randolph (minor).

• the Pigg River near Sandy Level (minor).

• the Appomattox River near Farmville (moderate) and Mattoax (minor).

• the Rivanna River near Palmyra (minor).

• the Rapidan River near Culpeper (minor).

• the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville (minor).

• the Nottoway River from Stony Creek to Sebrell (minor).

• the Blackwater River above Franklin (minor).

• the New River at Allisonia (minor) and Radford (moderate).

Look for more updates this morning.

Rainfall around the region

Metro Richmond has seen copious rain in the past 24 hours, with totals generally ranging 2 to 3 inches – and counting – as of 8 a.m.

But downpours have been even heavier to the west and northwest of Richmond, right across the James River basin. There, 4 to 5 inch totals are widespread with some locales in excess of 6 inches.

That's caused scattered instances of flash flooding on creeks and low-lying roads overnight, which has closed or delayed some schools.

A steady, soaking rain will continue to fall across all of central and eastern Virginia this morning, pushing those totals even higher.

But the forecast calls for the rain to taper this afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes farther offshore.

The heaviest rain will end around Richmond between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., but drizzle or lighter showers could last into Friday morning. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the region until 6 p.m.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the 60s today and into the lower 50s by late evening.

Downpours began creating problems in parts of Virginia on Wednesday.

There were several reports of high water on roads around Lynchburg and Appomattox on Wednesday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was issued downstream of Lynchburg's College Lake dam following the heavy rain. An initial alert by the National Weather Service for its imminent failure was corrected, then called off after about three hours. City officials monitoring the dam said there were no significant concerns, according to The News & Advance in Lynchburg.

Records and context

This is shaping up to be Richmond's biggest November rainstorm in over a decade.

Or put another way, the projected 3- to 4-inch total would be like getting our average quota of monthly rainfall in 48 hours.

The direct cause is a feed of unusually moist air drawn northward from the tropics, squeezed out by a cold front slowly advancing from the west. Tropical Storm Eta, now spinning its way into Florida's Gulf Coast, is associated with that air mass though it's not the immediate cause of our rain.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Eta will continue moving northeastward over the Florida Peninsula today, then weaken and merge with that front in the waters off the Carolinas over the weekend. Previously, it looked to stall or meander in the Gulf of Mexico.

It's not surprising that excess rain and unusual warmth would come in tandem. As our climate warms, higher ocean and air temperatures also allow for more moisture in the atmosphere and heavier downpours.

Norfolk set a record high of 85 degrees on Wednesday, beating 80 degrees there on that date in 2002. Richmond’s high of 75 fell five degrees short of the record from 1964, as expected, but the low of 62 was poised to be the warmest for the date.

Past years set high bars for the daily rain records at Richmond International Airport:

• Nov. 11: 1.76 (1979). The official total yesterday was 0.84 inches.

• Nov. 12: 3.51 (2009), which was also the wettest November day of the past 133 years.

Richmond's last November day with 2 or more inches of rain was Nov. 16, 2011.

The last time the RIC airport gauge had 2 inches spread over two November days was in 2013, and 2009 was the last 3-inch-plus storm.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.