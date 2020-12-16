12:45 p.m. update

Rain is falling throughout central Virginia, but temperatures are hovering at or below freezing west of a line extending from Bowling Green to Short Pump to Crewe.

The situation hasn't changed much in the past few hours, except that the rainfall rate has increased.

The chance for freezing rain will continue for those areas into the early-mid afternoon before temperatures budge slightly higher.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. for Cumberland, eastern Louisa, Goochland and Prince Edward counties. Sidewalks, decks and untreated roads, especially bridges, could be slippery.

But for most of metro Richmond east of Short Pump and south of Ashland, the roads are just wet and temperatures will stay above freezing as the rain keeps falling this afternoon. But a brief period of sleet still can't be ruled out over the next hour or two until temperatures aloft get warmer, even though it wouldn't accumulate here.

Elsewhere in the state, a mix of snow and sleet is piling up in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, while freezing rain is causing problems throughout the western Piedmont and southwestern mountains.

Check VDOT's 511 map for the latest conditions.

By late afternoon, Richmond could rise to the upper 30s while areas between U.S. Highway 29 and Interstate 95 see more mid 30s which would hopefully bring a letup in the ice accumulation.

Overall rainfall totals through tonight will be about 1 inch in metro Richmond, with slightly heavier amounts north and west. A few locales could get close to 2 inches of rain.

The ground is already saturated from Monday's rain, so watch out for ponding of water in poorly-drained areas or the usual trouble spots.

It will also be getting breezy as the low pressure system passes by. Closer to the Chesapeake Bay, gusts approaching 35 mph might be strong enough to bring down a few branches or weak trees and cause isolated power outages.

By the evening, rain will be on-and-off in nature. Most of the wet weather will end by midnight. An isolated sprinkle or sleet pellet or flurry might pass through before daybreak on Thursday, but with little or no accumulation.

We could see another chance of flurries on Thursday night.

Look for more updates today.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.