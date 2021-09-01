UPDATE: Richmond will see more on-and-off downpours, then lower severe weather chances by evening

What's left of Hurricane Ida is now swirling through Tennessee, and the rain is starting to spread across western and northern portions of Virginia.

Richmond is still ahead of the storm, and it still looks like we'll miss the very worst of the rain and flooding concerns tomorrow. But we still have to pay attention to the possibility of flash flooding or tornadoes.

The overall forecast is on track, in regards to Ida's path, timing and how the rain totals and flood threat will vary from north to south across Virginia.

There is a severe weather possibility this evening for the region mainly north of Richmond, between Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Washington and the Northern Neck. That's where a front could trigger some downpours or even a few rotating supercells with a tornado threat. Earlier, there was one tornado warning in Carroll County, east of Galax.

Then Wednesday brings tornado ingredients to a fairly wide swath of Virginia as the remnants of Ida track off to our northwest. The actual severe weather will probably be very isolated within this zone, but we're looking at a rather broad region where conditions could change in a hurry. For now, just plan be aware of any tornado watches or warnings that may be issued tomorrow, especially if you'll be traveling.