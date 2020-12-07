UPDATE: Richmond's first snow of the season will taper by midday

7:35 a.m. update
Central Virginia is snow central this morning.
To our west, the snow is already breaking up and tapering off for Lynchburg.
To our north, things are staying dry past Fredericksburg.
To our southeast, the precipitation is just falling as a chilly rain near the North Carolina border and throughout Tidewater.
As of 7:30 a.m., VDOT's sensors are showing pavement temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s around central Virginia with wet conditions on primary roads.
Look for at least a few more hours of light to moderate snowfall in metro Richmond, mainly sticking to grass and elevated surfaces. The National Weather Service advises that some spots could see up to 1 inch and some secondary roads may roads slick, especially northwest of Richmond.
By midday, the snowfall should be lighter and more intermittent as the system slowly moves away. A brief flurry or sprinkle is still possible during the afternoon, but we'd likely be done with accumulations by then.
Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s, making it our coldest day so far this season.
Check for more updates today.
Saturday evening forecast update
Support Local Journalism
There are no major changes to the minor chance of snow across Virginia on Monday morning.
The uncertainty comes down to this: Will enough moisture will make its way into cold air to yield flurries, maybe even a light coating, chilly rain showers, or nothing at all?
Location: While snowflakes can't yet be ruled out anywhere in central Virginia, the conditions look a little more favorable across the Piedmont counties northwest and west of Richmond. A snow fan in the Tri-Cities or Williamsburg isn't yet out of luck, but they'd probably rather be closer to Lynchburg or Charlottesville in this pattern.
Timing: Snow shower chances will increase between midnight and daybreak on Monday, then dwindle as the day goes on. Flakes might coincide with the morning drive, but the possibilities extend a few hours on either side.
Type: If there’s precipitation it would either be rain or snow. The rainfall equivalent would be a few hundredths of an inch, and no more than one-tenth. That might translate to a dusting of snow if temperatures are right, but not a shovel-able snow.
Temperatures: It will feel like it wants to snow on Monday even if it doesn’t. Highs in the lower 40s – or possibly upper 30s if it's mostly cloudy – would be the coldest so far this season.
Dry weather looks to dominate the rest of the upcoming week, with temperatures gradually warming to normal or slightly above normal by next weekend.
More rain, more runoff
An unusually heavy December rainfall beat down on central Virginia on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Metro Richmond saw totals ranging from 1.5 to 2.6 inches. For Richmond International Airport, it was the heaviest two-day December rainfall since 2015.
By Saturday afternoon, river gauges showed minor flooding on the Chickahominy River near Providence Forge and the Mattaponi River near Beulahville.
The James River is expected to head for minor flooding on Sunday, with a 13-foot crest projected for the Westham gauge around 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. That would be similar to the minor flood last week, which was confined to undeveloped and recreational spots near the river bank.
Minor flooding is also projected for the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville. Based on Saturday's projections, the Appomattox River could also be within striking distance of minor flooding thresholds between Farmville and Matoaca.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.