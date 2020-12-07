UPDATE: Richmond's first snow of the season will taper by midday

Saturday evening forecast update

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are no major changes to the minor chance of snow across Virginia on Monday morning.

The uncertainty comes down to this: Will enough moisture will make its way into cold air to yield flurries, maybe even a light coating, chilly rain showers, or nothing at all?

Location: While snowflakes can't yet be ruled out anywhere in central Virginia, the conditions look a little more favorable across the Piedmont counties northwest and west of Richmond. A snow fan in the Tri-Cities or Williamsburg isn't yet out of luck, but they'd probably rather be closer to Lynchburg or Charlottesville in this pattern.

Timing: Snow shower chances will increase between midnight and daybreak on Monday, then dwindle as the day goes on. Flakes might coincide with the morning drive, but the possibilities extend a few hours on either side.

Type: If there’s precipitation it would either be rain or snow. The rainfall equivalent would be a few hundredths of an inch, and no more than one-tenth. That might translate to a dusting of snow if temperatures are right, but not a shovel-able snow.