UPDATE: Richmond's longest-serving TV meteorologist, Jim Duncan, signs off after 40 years

After 40 years of covering central Virginia’s weather on WWBT NBC12, Jim Duncan delivered his final forecast early Wednesday evening.
But right until that farewell, which was announced earlier that morning, his focus was still on the weather itself as a handful of severe storms threatened the region.
But as if on cue toward the end of the 6:00 newscast, bad weather abated in time for a career retrospective spanning from hand-drawn maps to social media.
Along with recorded tributes from former weather colleagues around the country, he received a framed copy of Gov. Ralph Northam's recognition of March 31, 2021 as "Jim Duncan Day."
Duncan said he plans to stay in the Richmond area and work on new endeavors, but cited the viewing public as a part of what made this his "dream job."
"Jim will always be a member of the NBC12 family," said the station's general manager, Kym Grinnage. "He has a life membership."
The era of degreed meteorologists delivering the forecast on Richmond airwaves began with Duncan’s arrival at WWBT in September 1981.
Originally from Delhi, N.Y., Duncan received his Masters in Meteorology from the State University of New York at Albany and started his television career in Greenville, N.C.
"He's one of those people who never took his celebrity seriously, and by that I mean he never let it go to his head," Grinnage said. "He was always a servant of the community."
Duncan cemented his reputation for even-keeled, scientific and empathetic coverage during storms like Isabel and Gaston, and more recently in the 2018 tornado outbreak.
After Wednesday morning’s announcement, current and former colleagues showered Duncan with congratulatory notes on social media.
Meteorologist Megan Wise will take on the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts going forward, sharing afternoon duties with meteorologists Sophia Armata and Nick Russo.
"He has helped prepare her for the additional responsibility on air that she will have," said Grinnage. "They have a wonderful relationship and I couldn't ask for a better transition."
Here's how the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered news of Duncan's arrival.
Aug. 12, 1981
METEOROLOGIST TO DO CHANNEL 12'S WEATHER
A new weather reporter has been hired at WWBT, Channel 12. In a first for this area, at least within the past couple of years, he's a trained meteorologist.
His name is Jim Duncan, and he will join the station on Aug. 31 and go on the air Sept. 7, according to the station's news manager, Ron Miller.
Duncan, 25, comes to Richmond from Greenville, N.C., where he worked for WNCT as a weather and environmental reporter. Miller said he hoped to have Duncan doing some environmental reporting here, too.
Duncan has an undergraduate degree in mathematics, with a minor in physics, from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., and a graduate degree from the State University of New York in Albany.
He replaces Janet Peckinpaugh, who left Channel 12 in early July to become a co-anchor on WXEX, Channel 8.
