UPDATE: Richmond's longest-serving TV meteorologist, Jim Duncan, signs off after 40 years

"He's one of those people who never took his celebrity seriously, and by that I mean he never let it go to his head," Grinnage said. "He was always a servant of the community."

Duncan cemented his reputation for even-keeled, scientific and empathetic coverage during storms like Isabel and Gaston, and more recently in the 2018 tornado outbreak.

After Wednesday morning’s announcement, current and former colleagues showered Duncan with congratulatory notes on social media.

Meteorologist Megan Wise will take on the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts going forward, sharing afternoon duties with meteorologists Sophia Armata and Nick Russo.

"He has helped prepare her for the additional responsibility on air that she will have," said Grinnage. "They have a wonderful relationship and I couldn't ask for a better transition."

***

Here's how the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered news of Duncan's arrival.

Aug. 12, 1981

METEOROLOGIST TO DO CHANNEL 12'S WEATHER

A new weather reporter has been hired at WWBT, Channel 12. In a first for this area, at least within the past couple of years, he's a trained meteorologist.