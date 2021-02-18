9:50 a.m. update

Central Virginia has a growing threat of outages and icy roads as sleet and freezing rain continues to fall.

Traffic and road conditions

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid travel as much as possible.

As of 9:30 a.m., many routes in metro Richmond are in "minor" condition due to patchy icy buildup. But "moderate" conditions are present north of Ashland and west of Short Pump where sleet has been heavier. Otherwise, roads may be wet but air temperatures are still hovering below freezing.

Dense fog and wintry precipitation are combining to cause a major slowdown on Interstate 95 between Richmond and Ashland.

A tractor trailer crash is slowing westbound Interstate 64 in Goochland County as of 9:26 a.m.

There were also two crashes on interstates in the Short Pump area over the past hour.

At least a dozen crashes were reported on Richmond area highways between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., many of them on exit ramps.

VDOT's 511 site shows dozens of issues on secondary routes in Southside Virginia due to downed trees, down power lines or flooding. High water will also be an issue today and tomorrow throughout southeastern Virginia, even in places that avoid ice altogether.

Weather conditions

The forecast hasn't changed much overnight. Central Virginia could see multiple waves of freezing rain over the next 24 hours, then icy conditions that could last well into Friday.

Temperatures are below 32 degrees throughout the entire region this morning, with above-freezing air confined to areas east of Williamsburg and Wakefield. By afternoon, that "warmer" air could make some progress to the west and curtail the freezing rain for places between Prince George County, West Point and Heathsville. But metro Richmond should expect to stay freezing until Friday afternoon.

Read more about the forecast below.

Power outages

Dominion Energy listed 2,048 customer outages systemwide at 9:30 a.m., with 201 in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities region and 1,198 in Southside Virginia.

The Chesterfield County Public Library has designated three libraries as warming and charging stations for residents: Central Library (7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard), Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road) and North Courthouse Road Library (325 Courthouse Road) will be open today from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to call the library at (804) 751-2275 before driving to one of the libraries serving as warming stations. All other libraries are closed to the public today. Those who visit the warming stations are expected to wear face coverings and to follow health department recommendations including conducting self-health checks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

***

The National Weather Service is warning of Thursday's ice storm in very strong terms.

"A crippling ice accumulation is expected across the hardest hit areas from the previous system," according to a statement sent out by the forecasters on Wednesday morning.

"New ice accumulation in combination with damage caused by the previous system will make for a very dangerous situation!"

And the forecast hasn't changed for the better. Wednesday's data continues to point toward a disruptive and dangerous situation throughout the region.

ICE STORM TIMELINE FOR METRO RICHMOND

The winter storm warning for the Richmond area will be in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: this should bring one of the steadier waves of freezing rain. Some sleet may continue on the northwest side of the metro, and some will see precipitation change back and forth. By early afternoon, expect to have roughly as much freezing rain buildup as we saw last Saturday.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: the rate of freezing rain backs off to showers or just a cloudy lull. Some areas may get above 32 degrees, particularly east of Interstate 95. Though we may see less buildup in the afternoon, plan for ongoing road and power issues.

5 p.m. to midnight: another wave of steadier freezing rain or rain is possible. By late evening, total freezing rain amounts reach 0.5-inch or more in areas that stay below freezing. Again, areas south and east of Richmond stand the better chance of staying above freezing but it's not a guarantee.

Friday

Midnight to 7 a.m.: freezing rain turns lighter and spottier again, but any additional amounts will be a problem at this point.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Temperatures rise above freezing in most areas by midday, then peak in the upper 30s or lower 40s depending on cloudiness. A bit of rain, wintry mix or a snow flurry is still possible, but amounts look light. Ice-laden trees could continue to give way and cause new outages due to the wet ground. Winds from the northwest at about 10 mph may occasionally get up to around 15 mph, increasing the chance for new tree damage.

***

ICE AMOUNTS

As of Wednesday afternoon, here are the probabilities that metro Richmond will see...

...0.1-inch of ice or more (slick roads, some weight on branches): 80-95%.

...0.25-inch or more (damaging ice storm like last Saturday): 70-90%.

...0.5-inch or more (significant damage and outages, like parts of Southside Virginia last Saturday): 40-60%.

...1 inch or more (extreme tree loss and extended outages): 5-10%.

That means a repeat ice storm is to be expected – and a worst-case scenario can't be dismissed.

We may not approach the full amount until Thursday evening or early Friday morning, but sleet and freezing rain will start to accumulate and cause issues on Thursday morning.

Winter storm warnings will be in effect until Friday morning. The reason the NWS did not issue another ice storm warning is that part of Thursday's precipitation will be in the form of sleet or snow. But the primary concern is still freezing rain.

Those probabilities are even higher for Southside Virginia west of Interstate 85, up to the region around Farmville.

...0.1-inch or more: 95%.

...0.25-inch or more: 80-90%.

...0.5-inch or more: 50-70%.

...1 inch or more: approximately 10%.

Tuesday evening's forecast

Saturday's ice storm was the biggest to hit central Virginia in two decades.

Just five days later, a new system heading our way could bring just as much ice on Thursday, if not more.

Once again, the heaviest amounts are set to fall on the same swath of the Piedmont that endured the worst damage last weekend.

More than 3,400 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond and Tri-cities area were still without power as of late Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the energy company said more than 90% of customers have been restored and crews will continue working around the clock until all are back online. Southside Virginia still had more than 12,000 outages for Dominion customers, 5,000 for the Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and 27,000 for Southside Electric Cooperative.

The new ice amounts in metro Richmond could be in the same quarter-to-half inch range, more than enough to down trees and power lines. A fresh layer of snow and sleet may arrive just before the freezing rain and degrade road conditions.

With weakened trees and soggier ground going into the next storm – and even wetter soil and possibly stronger winds as it exits – our trees are in trouble unless this forecast changes.

Once again, it's tough to find reasons why this would all fall apart, or factors that would work in our favor to avoid travel issues and further outages. There just doesn't seem to be a scenario where we entirely avoid wintry weather.

If temperatures aloft manage to trend colder, we'd see a tradeoff involving less freezing rain but heavier snow or sleet to start. The alternative is heavier ice, sooner. Some models show the temperatures rising above freezing as rain continues to fall late Thursday, but 32-degree temperatures will be tough to scour out and by then the damage may be done. We'll hope to see 33 degrees earlier than expected, but plan otherwise.

The sheer amount of moisture in this system is impressive: 1 to 2 inches of liquid equivalent. Even where most or all of Thursday's precipitation will be rain, like Tidewater, it will still be excessive. Creeks and rivers in southeastern Virginia are already running high after the last soaking and more minor-to-moderate flooding is expected.

Runoff from the last rainstorm is pushing the James River to a minor flood crest at Richmond's Westham Gauge on Wednesday, with perhaps another minor flood over the weekend.

System timing

The system is set to move into the Richmond area from the southwest between midnight and daybreak on Thursday. After an initial wave of snow or sleet early, much of the moisture will fall as freezing rain or rain throughout Thursday and Thursday night. The shower chance will taper on Friday morning as the system clears offshore.

Snow and ice totals

Our starting point for this forecast in metro Richmond involves a light coating of snow and sleet, likely 1 inch or less. To that, we'd add at least 0.25-inch of freezing rain by midday or afternoon, but possibly double as the day goes on.

Points northwest toward Fredericksburg, Louisa and Charlottesville may see a few inches of snow and sleet before freezing rain.

The northwestern tier of Virginia would stay with snow the longest before mixing, so the Shenandoah Valley has the best chance of exceeding 6 inch snow totals.

Places south of Farmville and southeast of Richmond would see little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Freezing rain will be heaviest along and west of Interstate 95. There's more uncertainty about amounts along the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. With 0.1 to 0.2-inch in the National Weather Service's forecast, places between Tappahannock and Williamsburg will be close to but hopefully below ice storm thresholds before warming up in the afternoon.

Ice amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected between Fredericksburg, Ashland, Richmond, Petersburg and Emporia.

Places southwest of Richmond like Farmville and Danville are most likely to see 0.5-inch or more and take longest to get above freezing.

A realistic worst-case scenario would see 1-inch totals somewhere in the southern Piedmont and 0.75-inch on the west side of metro Richmond.

A realistic best-case scenario would still involve 0.1-inch in the metro and 0.25-inch to the southwest.

These details are subject to some fine-tuning, so look for an update on Wednesday.

Temperatures

After dropping to the upper 20s on Wednesday night, Richmond-area readings will hover in a narrow range of lower-to-mid 30s through Thursday and into Friday morning. Above-freezing temperatures will return in earnest on Friday, though it will be a cool day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The weekend will take a colder turn, with Saturday's highs trending about the same lower despite sun. Refreeze of runoff is to be expected, with lows near or just below 20 on Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Virginia will still avoid the extremely cold temperatures hitting the Great Plains.

Winds

With this amount of ice in the forecast, winds could make a huge difference in the damage. Conditions on Thursday look similar to last Saturday, at about 10 mph. There are some signs that Friday afternoon develops a stronger northwesterly breeze to 20 mph as the system clears out. If so, we'll be in a race to thaw out before it kicks up.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

