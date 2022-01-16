Update 11 a.m. Sunday

Snow started an hour or two ahead of schedule, but has overspread metro Richmond and already coated most surfaces.

Sleet is advancing from south central Virginia, and the changeover to sleet and freezing rain is still expected during the early afternoon central Virginia.

Snow accumulation averaging about an inch or so across metro Richmond, but upwards of 2-3 inches in some of the heavier bands of snow before the changeover. Those higher amounts will generally be on the western side of the city, where the snow started a little earlier and the change to sleet and freezing rain will be take slightly longer to occur.

Travel has already become difficult in the southwestern quarter of the state, where the snow started earlier in the morning. Snow and slush have accumulated on Interstate 81 and US 220 south of Roanoke and US 29 south of Lynchburg.

Saturday evening update:

The trends continue with this storm for Richmond, and statewide. New data coming in over the last couple of days suggests the heavy snow threat in the western part of the state is evolving into a snow and ice threat.

But for metropolitan Richmond, the amount of snow will be trivial by comparison, as a change to sleet, freezing rain, and ultimately rain takes shape as Sunday afternoon progresses. Some ice accretion on elevated surfaces is likely during the second half of the afternoon and early evening, so scattered power outages are expected.

Timing is about the same. No precipitation at daybreak Sunday in Richmond, although looking statewide will find snow and ice moving into southwestern Virginia around dawn. But a messy mix of snow, ice, and rain will cover the state by the middle of Sunday afternoon.

Specifically for metropolitan Richmond

Start time: Between about 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday

Snow develops at the beginning, but changes to sleet and then continues as several hours of freezing rain during the middle to late afternoon. About an inch of snow on the ground before the changeover, but anything between a small coating to 2 inches is plausible.

The heaviest precipitation arrives between about 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, but the precipitation type will have changed further by then. And to emphasize, there is practically no chance that this storm will produce a big accumulating snow for central Virginia.

Temperatures most of Sunday afternoon will slowly creep upward through the upper 20s to near 30. This leaves the greatest threat of accumulating ice between about 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., when travel conditions will deteriorate and the icing threat is highest, especially for elevated surfaces.

As the storm center approaches Richmond a couple of hours after dark, winds will increase, and bring in some air that is above freezing, ending the risk of additional icing. While the wind will not truly be warm, it will be enough to drive temperatures up through the evening, briefly spiking in the 40s.

The precipitation will effectively be done after midnight. A few nuisance showers or snow showers may come through between midnight and dawn on Monday, but nothing to add significantly to the storm total. The temperatures will begin to drop again toward dawn but stay just a degree or so above freezing for the rest of the night, allowing for any accumulated ice on surfaces to start melting away.

After a lull in the winds, they will pick up again toward dawn on Monday and continue about 10-20 mph through the course of the day. But the storm will be gone, leaving a lot of residual clouds and a few breaks of sun for the daytime on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will edge into the lower 40s on Monday, keeping Richmond out of a deep freeze in the wake of the storm and allowing most road surfaces to dry by the end of the day.

***

What can go wrong?

Regarding the impacts, the biggest worry in Richmond is that the temperature takes a few extra hours to get above the freezing mark Sunday evening. If that delay occurs, that would leave us at around 30 degrees during the heaviest precipitation, and cause rapid icing between about dusk and 9 pm. That is not the most likely scenario, but it is still a distinct possibility and needs to be considered for planning purposes.

**

Statewide, the greatest impacts will be west of Richmond, where heavy snow mixes with several hours of ice and will lead to a dramatically larger problem. The total snow amounts do not look as high as a couple of days ago in the western part of the state, now more in the 3-7 inch range in the locations near the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley, but there will be far more ice on top of the snow.

Locations between the Blue Ridge and Interstate 95 will have the most ice during Sunday, and those are the areas where power outages are most likely. More specifically, the greatest concern is for places along US 29 and US 15 from the North Carolina state line northward to Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia. These are spots where it will be more difficult for the temperature to climb above the freezing mark during the heaviest precipitation Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.

Eastward toward the Chesapeake and Hampton Roads, this will be a windswept rainstorm. The strong onshore winds will drive water to the west, meaning flooding is likely during high tide on Sunday evening along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay and the tidal locations of the lower James and York rivers.

***

If you are looking for a bright spot in all of this, the total volume of precipitation will further dent what had become a modest drought for the state at the end of 2021. Between the rain and melting snow and ice, most of the state gets about 1 to 1.5 inches of liquid, which will do the water tables some good.