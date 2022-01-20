UPDATE: Snow on the way Thursday afternoon

Update: 8:15 a.m. Thursday: Rain has settled in across metro Richmond, and will continue off-and-on through the morning. Snow has already shown up in Northern Virginia, and the changeover line from rain to snow will work southward across the state through the morning.
For Richmond: Rain will begin to mix with snow toward midday, and changeover fully to snow for the afternoon. A heavier burst of snow is possible, although most of the time, it will be light. A slushy accumulation of an inch or so is expected by dusk, with all precipitation finishing around 9 p.m., leaving a total of 1-2 inches.
Because it is so warm this morning, snow will have a hard time initially accumulating on road surfaces, but temperatures will be dropping through the day, to around 30 minutes by dusk. Untreated and secondary roads will become slushy, and then icy as the evening wears on. By daybreak Friday, temperatures will be in the upper teens to around 20.
While Thursday will not start out particularly cold, it will finish that way as occasional light rain in the morning transitions to snow in the afternoon. Raw north winds will force temperatures downward during the course of Thursday, and those winds will continue well into the night. A morning high near 40 will give way to temperatures in the upper 20s by nightfall.
None of the precipitation will be especially heavy or consistent on Thursday, but by dusk, a small amount of slush may accumulate up to an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Travel is not expected to be impacted dramatically during the evening rush hour, but some slushy spots on less-traveled roads should be expected.
The cold air continues to settle into the state Thursday night, but any snow threat will end an hour or so after sunset. With the temperature falling to around 20 degrees by dawn, any wet and slushy areas left over from Thursday evening will freeze into a much tougher ice, so getting started on Friday morning will take extra time.
That cloudy, cold, and gray winter feeling will hold in place on Friday with a high around 30 degrees, so very little melting of ice on surfaces will take place on its own.
Looking ahead at the next significant winter storm prospect on Friday night and early Saturday, all available data indicates the storm is trending farther east. This would substantially cut back on the chance for a genuine plowable snow to begin the weekend in Richmond. It is still too early to fully discount the chance for snow with the storm, but if the data trends continue, there will not be much reason to get out the sleds on Saturday afternoon.
The data trends also indicate that the chance for snow drops to nearly zero for areas north and west of Richmond, which we usually associate with more snow. Regarding impacts, there is still a lot of concern for metropolitan Hampton Roads, which will be closer to the storm. Even there, the odds of a massive snowstorm are on the decline, but even a small amount of snow with temperatures in the 20s can cause big transportation headaches. A quick inch of snow, followed by melting and refreezing, can cause far more accidents than 6-7 inches of snow.
Regardless, the cold will be the story after Saturday morning in metro Richmond. Late Saturday afternoon through Sunday look quiet with just some cloudy periods. The temperatures will be a long way from record low levels, but it will be colder than we have become accustomed to so far this winter. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 30s to near 40. Lows Saturday and Sunday nights in the upper teens to around 20.
The next significant storm system arrives around Tuesday of next week. Early indications are that Richmond warms up just enough to get rain. But again, it is still very early.
