UPDATE: Snowfall winding down across Central Va. this afternoon
12:30 p.m. update

Central Virginia's first snow of the season is clearing out after dusting trees, backyards and decks with a few tenths of an inch.

Most areas west of Interstate 95 are now dry, but some isolated sprinkles or flurries are possible this afternoon as skies remain mostly cloudy. It won't lead to additional accumulations.

0722 radar.PNG

Regional radar view at 12:20 p.m. Monday, showing areas of rain in green and snowfall in blue. The activity is clearing out to the east, but clouds linger across much of the Piedmont.

To the east, Tidewater will see one or two more rounds of light rain-snow mix during the early-to-mid afternoon as the activity clears out to the east.

As of 12:15 p.m., VDOT's sensors showed pavement temperatures in the upper 30s around central Virginia with wet conditions on primary roads.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper 30s, making this our coldest day so far this season.

Clouds will continue to clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Check for more updates today.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

