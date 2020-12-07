UPDATE: Snowfall winding down across Central Va. this afternoon

Snow dusts the trees in Varina on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Snow dusts the trees and an American flag in Varina on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Snow dusts a fur tree in Varina on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
Central Virginia's first snow of the season is clearing out after dusting trees, backyards and decks with a few tenths of an inch.
Most areas west of Interstate 95 are now dry, but some isolated sprinkles or flurries are possible this afternoon as skies remain mostly cloudy. It won't lead to additional accumulations.
Regional radar view at 12:20 p.m. Monday, showing areas of rain in green and snowfall in blue. The activity is clearing out to the east, but clouds linger across much of the Piedmont.
To the east, Tidewater will see one or two more rounds of light rain-snow mix during the early-to-mid afternoon as the activity clears out to the east.
As of 12:15 p.m.,
VDOT's sensors showed pavement temperatures in the upper 30s around central Virginia with wet conditions on primary roads.
Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper 30s, making this our coldest day so far this season.
Clouds will continue to clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper 20s.
Check for more updates today.
Flags fly at half staff outside the Virginia War Memorial as snow falls over downtown Richmond on Pearl Harbor Day, Mon., Dec. 7, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snow covers Gambles Hill Park in downtown Richmond Mon., Dec. 7, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
A couple walk a dog on Brown's Island in downtown Richmond Mon., Dec. 7, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snow covers Gambles Hill Park in downtown Richmond Mon., Dec. 7, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
An American flag flies in a snow-covered venue in the Varina district of eastern Henrico County, VA Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, as a small winter front passed through the area.
BOB BROWN
Snow-covered woods in the Varina district of eastern Henrico County, VA Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, as a small winter front passed through the area.
BOB BROWN
Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.