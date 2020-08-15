UPDATE: Soaking rain is lingering across central Va. this afternoon. So are the flood risks.

1:45 p.m.

A few parts of metro Richmond have seen the rain back off after a remarkably wet morning, while other towns have seen it get even heavier.

But we might not see all of central Virginia dry out until late Sunday morning. For some creeks and roads, things could get worse before they get better.

Stay alert for flash flooding across the region for the rest of the afternoon and into the night.

So far today, flooding has affected too many roads to list across Chesterfield County, the Tri-Cities and Prince George County. Water rescues have been reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

Check VDOT's 511 page for the latest closures in your area, but use caution on all metro area and Tri-Cities roads and turn around if you encounter high water.

As of 1:45 p.m., the heaviest rain in our region is falling between Prince George and Surry, and that activity is slowly moving east.