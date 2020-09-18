× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday morning update

The remnants of Hurricane Sally left behind another unwelcome soaking across much of Virginia between Thursday and early Friday morning.

Up to 6 inches of rain triggering flood warnings in the state's southeastern corner.

The National Weather Service and VDOT showed numerous reports of flooded roads in the vicinity of Williamsburg, Wakefield and extending eastward to Virginia Beach.

Several weather spotters in Virginia Beach and Suffolk had storm totals in excess of 6 inches.

Richmond International Airport reported 3.01 inches. Totals across the Richmond metro area ranged from 1 inch north of Ashland to more than 4 inches toward southern Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities.

In southwestern Chesterfield County, flooding closed Route 621 at Ashbrook Parkway on Thursday evening. A handful of other routes in the county were affected by high water on Friday morning, but the situation was far less extreme than the flash floods that hit throughout August.

As predicted, amounts from Sally tapered sharply to the north with less than 1/2-inch reported from Fredericksburg and Charlottesville.

The low that was once Hurricane Sally no longer exists. It dissipated and merged with a cold front that's sweeping off the Eastern Seaboard today.

As of 11 a.m., some lighter showers lingering across Hampton Roads were on track to clear out this afternoon. The flash flood watch across central and southeastern Virginia is no longer in effect.

The rainfall runoff will lead to minor flooding this weekend on the Meherrin, Nottoway and Blackwater rivers. Flooding is not predicted for the James River in Richmond or anywhere upstream.

Meanwhile, alerts for coastal flooding, high surf and rough seas are in place along our region's coastline.

Dry and fall-like weather will take hold over the weekend as a strong area of high pressure builds in, but a steady wind from the north and northeast will cause flooding at high tide along parts of the lower James River and Chesapeake Bay.

According to NWS Wakefield, the buildup of water could last into early next week and result in inundations of 2 to 3 feet in vulnerable areas.

Some locales predicted to experience major levels of high tide flooding include Jamestown and Scotland Ferry, Yorktown and Kiptopeke.

Inland areas will have a long time to dry out, fortunately. That high pressure could keep rain entirely away from Virginia throughout the upcoming week.

There's still quite a bit of activity in the tropics, but none of the current storms are a threat to Virginia at this time.

Powerful Hurricane Teddy is churning in the open waters northeast of Puerto Rico with 130 mph sustained winds. It's expected to graze Bermuda by Sunday night, then slam into Nova Scotia by Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Wilfred emerged in the eastern Atlantic on Friday morning, though it is not expected to strengthen significantly or last long as it heads westward in the direction of the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Depression 22, which formed late Thursday in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, will be called Tropical Storm Alpha if it strengthens as expected later today. Its slow, meandering forecast path could bring days of extreme rainfall to the coastline of Texas next week.

This will mark the second time the Greek alphabet has been used as a backup when the regular naming list ran out. The first time was in 2005.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.