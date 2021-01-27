UPDATE: Southside Va. likely to see the most snow tonight, but Richmond is in line for a dusting.

But if temperatures end up cooler, the U.S. Highway 58 or 460 corridors might have an easier time getting to that 1 or 2-inch range compared with places north of Interstate 64.

Southwest Virginia is a different story – some higher elevations can expect a few inches of snow late Wednesday. But the system looks too short-lived to add up to 6 inches or more.

The low will be zipping offshore after daybreak on Thursday, leaving us with a clearing, cold and blustery day with highs struggling to get to 40. Winds will crank up over our region as that low strengthens offshore, and coastal areas will especially feel the cold gusts.

Whether or not we have snow on the ground, temperatures will try to head for the lower 20s again on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Snow potential for Jan. 31 - Feb. 6

An active jet stream pattern will bring us some wet weather, but we're also trending toward relatively mild temperatures in early February. That means snow potential is generally below normal.

But there's currently one window to watch.