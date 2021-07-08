Downpours from Tropical Storm Elsa may flood some creeks and low-lying spots in central Virginia this afternoon and evening. The outer rain bands are now moving across Southside and central Virginia as the storm makes its way up from the Carolinas, but the steadiest is yet to come.

Here's the latest information from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Elsa as of 11 a.m. Thursday:

• Location: Tropical Storm Elsa was centered west of Fayetteville, N.C. The heavy rain is mainly located to the north and east of the center across central and eastern North Carolina. In Virginia, rain is already falling south of Lynchburg, Farmville and Petersburg.

• Strength: Peak sustained winds are now estimated at 45 mph, up slightly from earlier this morning. Those strongest winds are not showing up inland or near the center, but rather along the coast between Myrtle Beach and Cape Lookout.

• Track: Elsa is currently moving to the northeast at 20 mph. The center of the storm will cross central North Carolina this afternoon, then reach central Virginia on Thursday evening. But the rain will arrive before the center, so wet weather is likely to start this afternoon, locally. On Friday Elsa will speed from the coastal Mid-Atlantic to Maine.

• Watches and warnings:

A flash flood watch will be in effect throughout Thursday afternoon and evening over most of central and eastern Virginia, including metro Richmond.

A tropical storm warning is posted for the entire Atlantic coast of North Carolina and Virginia, plus the Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach, the tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island and the lower James River. Despite the center and heaviest rains tracking over inland areas, winds are expected to be highest near the coast.

• Closures: The following Virginia State Parks are closed today: Westmoreland, False Cape and First Landing in Virginia Beach, Kiptopeke in Northampton County, Belle Isle in Lancaster County and Machicomoco in Gloucester County. Reopening will be determined after park-by-park safety assessments, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County are out of service today according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Wednesday evening forecast in detail

While inland areas could experience some 30 mph gusts along with the rain, the highest winds overall are expected to be felt in the Tidewater region.

Coastal flooding is expected to be minor given the trajectory of this storm, but beach and boating conditions will be hazardous into Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management emphasized the concern for flooding and importance of having a disaster plan.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and the potential impacts on the Commonwealth, working closely with local governments to support their needs," said Gov. Ralph Northam. "Now is the time for Virginians to take precautions and make sure they are prepared.”

Dominion Energy planned to have additional crews available to respond to the storm. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report downed power lines. Assume a fallen wire is energized and stay at least 30 feet away.

Thursday should start out rather quiet in our area while Elsa makes its way through the Carolinas. Increasing clouds will be the first hint that a change is on the way, which will make for a noticeably cooler (but no less muggy) high in the 80s.

Normal summer conditions will return to Virginia on Friday as Elsa races off toward New England. Scattered thundershowers are possible with muggy highs near 90.

Rain amounts and flooding potential

Many parts of central Virginia could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain. That may not sound like much, but rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour or higher could be enough to fill low-lying and poorly-drained roads. Plus, the flash flood potential could peak just after sunset when high water isn't as easy to spot.

At most, some isolated areas along or east of the Interstate 95 corridor could pick up 5 inches from the storm.

The confidence is fairly high that a few to perhaps several hours of soaking rain will hit this region. But the totals are less certain west of Interstate 95, where there could be a sharp cutoff. At minimum, some areas in the Piedmont could see less than one-half inch. But a few inches of rain can't be ruled out even as far west as the Highway 29 corridor depending on where the rain bands persist. The foothills and mountains wouldn't need to see as much rain to cause flooding.

Overall, NWS forecasters saw the most potential for flash flooding in Southside Virginia, metro Richmond, Tidewater and Hampton Roads, and the lowest potential west of Charlottesville and Lynchburg.

Rain timing in metro Richmond

Some of Elsa's rain bands could arrive as early as noon. But that rain may not be heavy or constant from the get-go.

If Wednesday's projections hold up, the steadier, heavier rain near the core of the storm would move through between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Most of the rain would likely clear to the northeast of Richmond by 2 a.m., and no later than 5 a.m. as Elsa speeds away from the region.

Tornadoes

Tropical systems are known to spin up brief tornadoes within the rain bands on the right side of their path. So areas east of a South Hill-Richmond-Tappahannock line may be at risk of a tornado during the afternoon and early evening.

Instability will be the limiting factor. Last August, Tropical Storm Isaias was especially prolific for tornadoes. But as of Wednesday afternoon, Elsa did not have much of a history of producing tornadoes with just one preliminary report from north-central Florida.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a handful of tornado warnings issued, but it's very difficult to anticipate exactly where until the rain bands are upon us.

Wind

Even though the center of Elsa is likely to track over inland areas, the highest winds will probably occur near the coastline where there's less friction.

Central Virginia could see peak gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the second half of the day. That's usually not enough to cause structural damage, but isolated outages could happen if weak trees or branches give way.

Gusts could top 40 or 50 mph closer to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast.

Look for more updates throughout the day.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.