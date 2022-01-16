UPDATE: State police respond to 369 crashes, 282 disabled vehicles so far Sunday

A winter storm that brought snow and ice to the western half of Virginia kept state police and snow plows busy Sunday.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to 369 crashes and 282 disabled vehicles between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the majority of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, and there were no traffic fatalities.

On I-64 in Goochland County, a vehicle lost control while passing a state trooper and hit the trooper's patrol car. No injuries were reported.

In Roanoke County, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81, and there were two more crashes as a result of the ensuing backup. One of them included minor injuries.

In Montgomery County, four tractor-trailers and a pickup collided on I-81 resulting in two minor injuries were reported.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation continued treating roads Sunday afternoon to prevent ice buildup. At 3 p.m., VDOT rated the amount of snow on most Richmond-area roads as either minor or moderate, meaning snow or ice covered the road in patches or major portions. VDOT asked drivers to avoid nonessential travel Sunday night.