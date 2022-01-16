 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: State police respond to 369 crashes, 282 disabled vehicles so far Sunday
UPDATE: State police respond to 369 crashes, 282 disabled vehicles so far Sunday

A winter storm that brought snow and ice to the western half of Virginia kept state police and snow plows busy Sunday.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to 369 crashes and 282 disabled vehicles between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the majority of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, and there were no traffic fatalities.

On I-64 in Goochland County, a vehicle lost control while passing a state trooper and hit the trooper's patrol car. No injuries were reported.

In Roanoke County, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81, and there were two more crashes as a result of the ensuing backup. One of them included minor injuries.

In Montgomery County, four tractor-trailers and a pickup collided on I-81 resulting in two minor injuries were reported. 

Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation continued treating roads Sunday afternoon to prevent ice buildup. At 3 p.m., VDOT rated the amount of snow on most Richmond-area roads as either minor or moderate, meaning snow or ice covered the road in patches or major portions. VDOT asked drivers to avoid nonessential travel Sunday night. 

The snow on interstates in the Richmond area was considered moderate. After interstates and primary routes are finished, VDOT plans to plow subdivisions and low-volume roads where two inches or more of accumulation have developed.

Crews continued working into the night, patrolling state routes and treating slick conditions with salt and sand. Crews work 24-hours a day in 12-hour shifts until roads are safe. 

"Drivers should be on the lookout for refreeze Sunday night and Monday morning," said Gary Jennings, acting Richmond district maintenance engineer. "Our crews will be working around the clock to address any slick conditions that may occur.”

The mass COVID testing site at Richmond Raceway will open at noon Monday. The Virginia Department of Health closed its mass testing sites Sunday. 

Here's where the other crashes happened around the state:

Richmond Division: 28 disabled vehicles; 118 crashes

Culpeper Division: 37 disabled vehicles; 29 crashes

Appomattox Division: 41 disabled vehicles; 43 crashes

Wytheville Division: 55 disabled vehicles; 59 crashes

Chesapeake Division: 25 disabled vehicles; 26 crashes

Salem Division: 60 disabled vehicles; 53 crashes

Fairfax Division: 36 disabled vehicles; 41 crashes

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

