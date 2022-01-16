UPDATE: State police respond to 482 crashes, 486 disabled vehicles during Sunday's winter storm

A fast-moving system will put down a few hours of rain Wednesday night, then unlock another wave of fresh Arctic air into Virginia. And this time, that Arctic air looks to stay a lot longer than any time so far this winter.

Starting Thursday and continuing most of next week, temperatures will average below normal for the time of year. We do not expect record cold, just a persistent cold. While there will be an occasional respite, highs during that upcoming period will average in the 30s to lower 40s, with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Although this past storm is barely in the rear-view mirror, there are still suggestions in the weather data that another large winter storm may impact Virginia this coming weekend. However, the data is still very inconsistent, and it is far from clear if the ingredients will come together to form that storm. For now, there is still plenty of time to monitor and re-evaluate in the next day or two.

***

On Monday at noon, the mass COVID testing site at Richmond Raceway will reopen. The Virginia Department of Health closed its nine mass testing sites across the state Sunday.

Area schools are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.