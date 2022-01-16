UPDATE: State police respond to 482 crashes, 486 disabled vehicles during Sunday's winter storm

A winter storm that brought snow, sleet and ice to Virginia kept state police and road crews busy Sunday.
Virginia State Police responded to 482 crashes and 486 disabled vehicles between 12:01 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. The majority of the crashes involved only vehicular damage, and Sunday’s storm caused no traffic fatalities, police said.
Among the hundreds of incidents reported by state police, on Interstate 64 in Goochland County a vehicle lost control while passing a state trooper and hit the trooper’s patrol car. No injuries were reported.
A second crash happened in the evening along Interstate 64 in Goochland when a Ford F-350 pickup truck towing a trailer lost control and collided with a minivan.
In Roanoke County, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81, causing two more crashes because of the backup that ensued. One of them caused minor injuries. Also on I-81, in Montgomery County, four tractor-trailers and a pickup truck collided resulting in two minor injuries.
Here’s a breakdown of where crashes and disabled vehicles happened on the state’s highways:
Richmond Division: 41 disabled vehicles; 144 crashes
Culpeper Division: 68 disabled vehicles; 40 crashes
Appomattox Division: 58 disabled vehicles; 49 crashes
Wytheville Division: 72 disabled vehicles; 72 crashes
Chesapeake Division: 30 disabled vehicles; 42 crashes
Salem Division: 113 disabled vehicles; 70 crashes
Fairfax Division: 104 disabled vehicles; 65 crashes
***
By Sunday evening, power outages in Virginia started to increase. As of 8:45 p.m., 6,057 Dominion Energy customers were without power in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area. Most of those, 5,035, were in Henrico County.
Dominion saw the largest number of outages in southeastern Virginia, where little snow had fallen, but winds were stronger. More than 8,000 customers were without power, with the largest outage in Norfolk affecting 3,448 customers.
***
Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation continued treating roads Sunday afternoon to prevent ice buildup. At 3 p.m., VDOT rated the amount of snow on most Richmond-area roads as either minor or moderate, meaning snow or ice covered the road in patches or major portions. VDOT asked drivers to avoid nonessential travel Sunday night.
The snow on interstates in the Richmond area was considered moderate. After interstates and primary routes were finished, VDOT planned to plow subdivisions and low-volume roads where 2 inches or more of accumulation had developed.
Crews continued working into the night, patrolling state routes and treating slick conditions with salt and sand. VDOT employees will work 24 hours a day in 12-hour shifts until roads are safe.
Drivers should be on the lookout for refreezing Monday morning, said Gary Jennings, acting Richmond district maintenance engineer. “Our crews will be working around the clock to address any slick conditions that may occur.”
***
While temperatures Monday will not send Virginia into the deep freeze in the wake of Sunday’s storm, gusty cold winds will keep temperatures hovering in the 30s most of the day beneath a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
With a clearer sky and lighter winds Monday night, temperatures will drop a bit further, so any surfaces that are still wet on Monday afternoon will ice over, with readings into the lower 20s by daybreak Tuesday.
It will be dry and seasonable on Tuesday, then milder on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.
A fast-moving system will put down a few hours of rain Wednesday night, then unlock another wave of fresh Arctic air into Virginia. And this time, that Arctic air looks to stay a lot longer than any time so far this winter.
Starting Thursday and continuing most of next week, temperatures will average below normal for the time of year. We do not expect record cold, just a persistent cold. While there will be an occasional respite, highs during that upcoming period will average in the 30s to lower 40s, with lows in the teens to lower 20s.
Although this past storm is barely in the rear-view mirror, there are still suggestions in the weather data that another large winter storm may impact Virginia this coming weekend. However, the data is still very inconsistent, and it is far from clear if the ingredients will come together to form that storm. For now, there is still plenty of time to monitor and re-evaluate in the next day or two.
***
On Monday at noon, the mass COVID testing site at Richmond Raceway will reopen. The Virginia Department of Health closed its nine mass testing sites across the state Sunday.
Area schools are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
