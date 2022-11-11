UPDATE: Storms prompt Friday afternoon tornado warnings in Richmond area

Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette gives updates on storms in the Richmond area caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. The livestream has ended but a recording of it will appear above soon.
Tornado on the ground south of Dinwiddie @NWSWakefieldVA pic.twitter.com/mi4M9gbS9g— Austin Evans (@austnevans) November 11, 2022
Tornado watch extended until 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended a tornado watch for much of central Virginia until 6 p.m.
The watch had originally been issued until 3 p.m.
AKQ updates Tornado Watch (extends time and expands area to include 1 zone, extends time of 72 areas) till Nov 11, 6:00 PM EST https://t.co/wrxDjrErVM pic.twitter.com/DHlorb9s2j— IEMBot AKQ (@iembot_akq) November 11, 2022
In the 2 o'clock hour, two areas of strong rotation in the Richmond area prompted tornado warning in the region.
[2:03 PM] Two areas of strong rotation in the Richmond Metro. This is a dangerous situation, take shelter if you are in the path of these storms! pic.twitter.com/28DAMXbjmi— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) November 11, 2022
VDOT reported that flash flooding briefly closed one lane and the left shoulder of I-95 near the Belvidere Street exit.
Hanover, Chesterfield schools sheltering in place
Hanover schools east of Route 1 are sheltering in place during the tornado warning.
Those include Battlefield Park, Cold Harbor, Cool Spring, Kersey Creek, Laurel Meadow, Mechanicsville, Pearson’s Corner, Pole Green, Rural Point and Washington-Henry elementary schools, Bell Creek, Chickahominy and Oak Knoll middle school, and Atlee, Hanover and Mechanicsville schools.
All Chesterfield schools also are sheltering, the district said on social media.
1:37pm: Storm activity has continued to increase in the last couple of hours. We now have a couple of storms capable of producing tornadoes heading towards the Richmond Metro. #vawx pic.twitter.com/MbqK3Yt8c5— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) November 11, 2022
