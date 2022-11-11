UPDATE: Storms prompt Friday afternoon tornado warnings in Richmond area

Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette gives updates on storms in the Richmond area caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. The livestream has ended but a recording of it will appear above soon.

Tornado watch extended until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended a tornado watch for much of central Virginia until 6 p.m.

The watch had originally been issued until 3 p.m.

In the 2 o'clock hour, two areas of strong rotation in the Richmond area prompted tornado warning in the region.

VDOT reported that flash flooding briefly closed one lane and the left shoulder of I-95 near the Belvidere Street exit.

Hanover, Chesterfield schools sheltering in place

Hanover schools east of Route 1 are sheltering in place during the tornado warning.

Those include Battlefield Park, Cold Harbor, Cool Spring, Kersey Creek, Laurel Meadow, Mechanicsville, Pearson’s Corner, Pole Green, Rural Point and Washington-Henry elementary schools, Bell Creek, Chickahominy and Oak Knoll middle school, and Atlee, Hanover and Mechanicsville schools.

All Chesterfield schools also are sheltering, the district said on social media.

Earlier