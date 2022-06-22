UPDATE: Strong storm races through Richmond area causing damage, power outages

Thunderstorms formed in the early afternoon in northern Virginia and strengthened as they raced southward, effectively paralleling Interstate 95.

Around 3 p.m., they hit Ashland, already having caused damage with numerous power outages just to the north in Caroline County, then they spent the next hour racing south across Richmond.

Damage reports starting trickling in from Ashland and Hanover: numerous trees down, power outages. Radar also showed an area of winds in excess of 80 mph racing southward, meaning Richmond would be next.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Richmond was issued at 3:09 p.m. from the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Unlike most Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, this came with a special tag, labeled “destructive”, indicating that the winds were upwards of 80 mph. It is a higher level of alert than the typical Severe Thunderstorm Warning for large hail or for winds about 55 mph, and the enhanced level of alert signaled cell phones to the impending storm.

The core of the high winds continued southward along I-95, and the damage reports multiplied.

• 3:18: Multiple trees down on Ashcake Road in Hanover County.

• 3:30: 5,000 power outages near Mechanicsville.

• 3:32: Roof torn off of apartment complex at 806 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. A spokesperson from the Richmond Fire Department later said no one was injured, but first responders were seen escorting several individuals from their home.

• 3:35: Numerous trees and power lines down in Richmond; a measured wind gust of 60 mph in Sandston. NWS meteorologist Michael Montefusco said: "In this part of the country, you don't often see measured wind gusts that high."

• 3:49: Multiple trees down on Terminal Avenue in South Richmond.

• 3:54: Wind damage and 1,200 customer without power near Bellwood, numerous treed down on Woods Edge Road just north of Colonial Heights.

• 3:58: 4,000 without power around Petersburg.

A few minutes after 4 p.m., the worst of the storm had moved south of Petersburg, and by 5 p.m. Dominion had 60,000 customers without power in Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico. Adding the impacts from storms in Northern Virginia and Southside Virginia brought the total outages to 100,000 in the Dominion service area.

Later, other reports from first responders came in.

Richmond firefighters responded to several homes that were hit by trees in the Fan District and Fulton Hill. In Chesterfield County, firefighters escorted a family from their home on Swan Drive after a large tree fell on top of the roof damaging the building.

Usually, thunderstorms move in from the west or southwest, but not this time.

Virginia was on the border between very hot air west of the Appalachians and relatively cooler air over the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. Steering winds were still from the north, a remnant of the relatively cooler and less humid air from the previous weekend.

A small disturbance slid southward along that boundary, and the surge of heat and humidity on Wednesday provided the fuel for the storms. However, a quieter period follows through this weekend. Clouds keep temperatures in the 70s on Thursday with some spotty light showers, then more typical June weather returns for Friday and the weekend with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.