UPDATE: Tornado Watch discontinued for Richmond; storm threat shifts to east and south after 6 p.m.

5:15 p.m. update: Smaller showers continue in metro Richmond through about 6:15 p.m., some with brief intense rainfall. But, the threat of storms with damaging wind gusts will shift east and south of metro Richmond after 6 p.m.

Tornado Watch has been discontinued for metro Richmond.

4:30 p.m. update: Thunderstorm with 45 mph gusts and heavy rain on the way toward Centralia, Chester, South Richmond, Varina, and Highland Springs between now and 5:15 pm.

4:15 p.m. update: Showers and thunderstorms moving into western parts of metro Richmond from the southwest. Brief heavy rains and wind gusts to 40 mph moving into western Chesterfield County - near Brandermill and Midlothian - by 5 p.m.

3:15 p.m. update: A tornado watch continues until 9 p.m. for metro Richmond and areas southeastward toward Hampton Roads.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms over the next several hours.

Showers are rapidly developing westward from Richmond, and will move through over through about 6-7 p.m. For the moment, there are no damaging storms threatening metro Richmond.

Some intensification of the showers is expected, mainly south of Richmond. Locations toward Emporia, Surry, and Hampton Roads are closer to the most favorable conditions for damaging storms through this evening.