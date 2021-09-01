UPDATE: Tornado watch is over for metro Richmond, but rain will take a few more hours to clear out

For metro Richmond and vicinity, Ida’s rain is more likely to come in the form of passing downpours rather than a continuous soaking. Flash flooding risks look lower (but not zero) for central, eastern and southern regions of the commonwealth. But we will be on the side of the storm where a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out late Tuesday into Wednesday.

So Ida could result in some localized, short-term hazards in central Virginia, but it will be a very different situation from the catastrophic hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast. And if any part of the region deals with enough rain to cause widespread disruption or damage, it would probably be somewhere north and/or west of Louisa. At the very least, steady rain could slow travels north of Fredericksburg and west of Charlottesville and Lynchburg (and especially the closer one gets to Maryland and West Virginia). But for parts of Southside and Tidewater, it might be difficult to sense much difference from typical late summer weather — unless, of course, there’s a tornado threat.

***

Timeline of Ida’s path from the Gulf to the Northeast

After slamming into southeastern Louisiana with 150 mph winds and several feet of storm surge on Sunday, Ida weakened to a 35 mph tropical depression over Mississippi by Monday evening.