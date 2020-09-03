× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8 p.m. update

The tornado watch is no longer in effect for Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, but continues until 10 p.m. for other parts of the Mid-Atlantic between Washington and Philadelphia.

Central Virginia is most likely to enjoy quiet weather overnight.

Most of the rough weather earlier this afternoon and evening stayed north of the Potomac River, with a scattering of wind damage and flooding reports in central Maryland. A tornado was reported southwest of Annapolis.

On the Virginia side, severe storms caused isolated tree damage between Manassas and Springfield, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon update

The ingredients are in place for strong and severe storms across Virginia this afternoon and evening, especially north of metro Richmond toward the Washington area.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for northern Virginia, most of Maryland, Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. This means conditions could lead to severe storms with tornadoes across that region, so be alert for tornado warnings that may come later if you have plans to travel to or from that direction.

In our region, that tornado watch includes: Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Orange and Colonial Beach.

Metro Richmond is not included in the watch area, but we still stand a lesser chance for some strong storms later on.

It may take until the mid-to-late evening hours for any storms to move into central Virginia from the west.

As of 3:45 p.m., radar showed no storms in central Virginia but unseasonably hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures in the lower-to-mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s yielded a heat index in the lower 100s for most areas.

Spotty showers and storms extending from Luray to Winchester are moving east and showing some strengthening.

Though the activity will be hit-or-miss, damaging wind is most likely to be the storm-related issue for the northern half of Virginia.

The greatest tornado threat is along and north of Interstate 66 from Northern Virginia into central Maryland and southeastern Pennsylvania, where storms could form as rotating supercells. Tornadic storms are still possible farther south across the region surrounding Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, but unlikely south of metro Richmond.

Some storms may also have severe hail, but that also appears to be more of an issue linked to any supercells that form in the northern tier of the state rather than metro Richmond and points south.

Heavy rainfall will be kept in check by the quick movement of the activity, but isolated flash flooding can't entirely be ruled out.

Look for updates later this evening.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.