UPDATE: Tropical Storm Elsa will aim at Va. on Thursday. Here's why Richmond's rainfall is still uncertain.

The most probable track has the center of low pressure tracking just inland from the coast, along or just east of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Carolinas. That distance from water ought to make for weaker winds, but exposes more of the Piedmont region to downpours.

Should the storm trend a little farther east and stay right along the coastline – which doesn’t look as likely – we may see little rainfall in central Virginia. But Elsa may not weaken as much in that scenario, which could allow for stronger gusts and more hazardous conditions at nearby beaches on Thursday.

When tropical storms move from southwest to northeast across our region, there’s a tendency for the heaviest rain to fall on the northwest (left) flank, especially if there’s an approaching front. That’s the opposite of how it looked over the Gulf of Mexico. So even though the computer models generally haven’t been bullish on Richmond’s rain potential with this particular storm, there’s some precedent for overachieving and the forecast is not set in stone.

If the center were to instead track right over Richmond or slightly to the west, that might expose us to some 30 mph gusts and a few of those tricky tornadoes that can spin up on the right flank of a tropical low – along with downpours.