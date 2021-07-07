Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa as of 11 a.m. Wednesday:

• Location: Tropical Storm Elsa just came ashore late Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend region between Tallahassee and Gainesville. The heavy rain currently spreads across parts of northern Florida and south Georgia.

• Strength: Elsa is back to a high-end tropical storm today after reaching Category 1 hurricane strength for a time on Tuesday. Sustained winds near the center are now 65 mph, and should diminish to 35 or 40 mph after it moves inland.

• Track: Elsa is currently moving to the north, but will soon curve to the northeast and pick up forward speed. There has been a slight westward trend from previous forecasts, which means more of the Piedmont could feel the effects. The center of the storm will cross southern and eastern Georgia this afternoon and evening, South Carolina on Thursday morning, central North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, then reach central Virginia on Thursday evening. On Friday it will speed from the coastal Mid-Atlantic to Maine.

• Watches and warnings: A tropical storm watch is in effect for the entire Atlantic coast of North Carolina and Virginia, plus the Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island. Despite the center tracking over inland areas, winds are expected to be highest near the coast.

• Local effects: Confidence is increasing that a period of heavy rain will move through central and eastern Virginia between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning. Flash flooding is possible, and tornadoes can't be ruled out. Those threats are of greatest concern across the Tidewater region and southeastern Virginia and less likely to the north and west of Richmond. Tropical storm-force winds may be confined to coastal areas, but gusts to 30 mph are possible through central Virginia.

Look for more details and an updated timeline later today.

