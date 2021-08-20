UPDATE: Va. dealing with more flooding downpours today and dangerous beach conditions as Henri tracks toward New England

By Saturday, Henri is expected to be a hurricane and pass about 150 nautical miles due east of the Outer Banks. That’s far enough offshore to keep the heavy rain and hurricane winds over water, but well within reach of the longer swells.

If Henri comes ashore anywhere in the United States, it would most likely be in southern New England sometime late Sunday or Monday.

As of Friday morning, hurricane watches and storm surge watches are posted from Long Island to Nantucket Sound and Cape Cod Bay.

New forecast data shows an increasing chance that Henri makes landfall in that region and a lower chance that it veers out to sea. Henri's wind and waves will spread out across those coastal areas regardless of a landfall or direct hit, though the storm surge details will be sensitive to the exact track, forward speed and point of landfall.

The amount of strengthening we see later today and Saturday will alter the storm’s path toward the Northeast: A bit stronger and it has a better chance of veering into Long Island; a bit weaker and it could end up closer to Cape Cod.