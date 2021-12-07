 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Wednesday storm to miss Richmond area, but a warm start to the weekend
NOAA 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

NOAA Temperature Outlook December 14-20. Warmer than normal for most of the country.

 Sean Sublette

Times-Dispatch Meteorologist Sean Sublette

Wednesday's storm is largely going to hold southeast of Richmond. There will still be some scattered light showers of rain or sleet during the morning in metro Richmond, but probably just enough to get your attention, rather than have much of an impact. And any threat of rain or sleet will be done my midday.

Otherwise, Wednesday is just a cloudy and gray day with daybreak temperatures in the lower 30s and afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s.

If you are driving to Williamsburg or Norfolk on Wednesday morning, you will run into more persistent rain. But even there, the rain will be finished by lunchtime.

The sun is back on Thursday with highs near 50, then more clouds and near 60 on Friday. Perhaps a few small showers scattered about on Friday, but hardly worth mentioning.

This weekend will start warm, then after several hours of rain, turn colder to finish.  Precise timing of the rain is still a question, but right now it looks like most of the rain comes Saturday night. This leaves Saturday breezy and very warm, with highs probably reaching the 70s.

Once the rain ends Sunday morning, much colder air returns, which holds highs in the 50s Sunday.  We still need the rain, and a good half-inch or inch is the ballpark idea for the weekend.

Most of next week also looks warmer than normal with truly cold air (for the time of year) held at bay until at least the weekend of December 18/19.

Normal highs this time of year are in the lower 50s. Normal lows are in the lower 30s.

Introducing the RTD's newest meteorologist

Veteran meteorologist and Richmond native Sean Sublette joins the Times-Dispatch this week.

A graduate of Varina High School and Penn State, Sean has nearly 20 years of experience providing forecasts to Virginians. Most recently in his roles as chief meteorologist at WSET in Lynchburg and the morning meteorologist at WSLS in Roanoke.

Learn more about Sean in this Sunday's Times-Dispatch.

