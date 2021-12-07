UPDATE: Wednesday storm to miss Richmond area, but a warm start to the weekend

Wednesday's storm is largely going to hold southeast of Richmond. There will still be some scattered light showers of rain or sleet during the morning in metro Richmond, but probably just enough to get your attention, rather than have much of an impact. And any threat of rain or sleet will be done my midday.

Otherwise, Wednesday is just a cloudy and gray day with daybreak temperatures in the lower 30s and afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s.

If you are driving to Williamsburg or Norfolk on Wednesday morning, you will run into more persistent rain. But even there, the rain will be finished by lunchtime.

The sun is back on Thursday with highs near 50, then more clouds and near 60 on Friday. Perhaps a few small showers scattered about on Friday, but hardly worth mentioning.

This weekend will start warm, then after several hours of rain, turn colder to finish. Precise timing of the rain is still a question, but right now it looks like most of the rain comes Saturday night. This leaves Saturday breezy and very warm, with highs probably reaching the 70s.