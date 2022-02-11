UPDATE: Weekend starts warm, some snowflakes flying on Sunday

Despite a warm Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, light snow is expected to kick off Sunday for a large part of Virginia, including metro Richmond.

Like many of the snow situations this winter, the core of the storm will hold to the east of Richmond, but the energy feeding into the main storm will move across Virginia on Sunday, which will be enough to provide some occasional light precipitation late Saturday night and Sunday.

Because Saturday will be so warm, precipitation will start as rain late Saturday night. Much colder air settles in by dawn on Sunday to change the precipitation over to snow. There may be a dusting or coating of snow on the ground at daybreak, but most of the accumulation will be during the daylight hours of Sunday.

Most of it will be light, although a few heavier bursts of snow are likely from place to place during Sunday. These types of systems are infamous for bringing noticeable differences in snow totals over a distance of just a few dozen miles, but some trends are becoming clearer.

For metro Richmond, the best guess is for a storm total of an inch or so by late Sunday afternoon, with an additional inch or two in areas westward toward Appomattox and Charlottesville. And unlike the last couple of systems, Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore will have very little, if any, accumulating snow. Given the nature of these types of systems, there are a couple of other scenarios and probabilities to keep in the back of your mind for metro Richmond.

20% chance of a boom scenario: 3-4 inches

of a boom scenario: 3-4 inches 50% chance of a midrange scenario (our official forecast): An inch or so

of a midrange scenario (our official forecast): An inch or so 30% chance of a bust scenario: Dusting to a coating

A few snow showers may return later Sunday night, but no significant additional accumulation is expected after dusk. Temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees Sunday night, so any wet surfaces Sunday evening will be icy by daybreak Monday.

Cold air keeps a grip on Virginia for a couple of days afterwards, but then warmer air returns for the second half of next week, ahead of a soaking rain right before the start of next weekend.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Saturday: Sunshine with more afternoon clouds. High 66.

Saturday night: Cloudy with occasional light rain developing around midnight, changing to snow toward daybreak. A small coating is possible by dawn. Low 32.

Sunday: Occasional light snow, ending around dusk. Total accumulation of about an inch or so by sunset. Temperatures steady in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some passing light snow showers, but no further accumulation. Low 22.

Monday: Sun and clouds, cold. High 38.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 44.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High 66.

Friday: Rain likely. High 58.