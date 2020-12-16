7 p.m. update

Wednesday’s winter storm started before dawn with the hush of flurries over the mountains and tapping of drizzle in central Virginia.

But it steadily escalated to a pounding downpour between Richmond and Norfolk, pinging sleet across the Piedmont, then the crunch and crackle of trees straining after several hours of freezing rain.

It was an “all of the above"-style winter storm for Virginia, where the initial wave of snow was overshadowed by the slippery, dangerous wintry mix that followed. As expected, the flakes avoided Richmond in favor of a chilly rain that fell to the tune of about 1 inch.

Snow piled highest north of Harrisonburg and west of Washington, but freezing rain was the biggest problem east of the Blue Ridge.

Albemarle County alone had ten car crashes by 4 p.m., according to The Daily Progress, and Virginia State Police responded to about 200 crashes and 125 disabled vehicles across the state by midafternoon.

VDOT encouraged drivers to use caution and check conditions before heading out on Thursday, even in the Richmond area where wet roads and freezing overnight temperatures could lead to hard-to-see ice on bridges, ramps and secondary roads with less travel. Overnight crews were preparing to monitor trouble spots on state-maintained routes and apply salt and sand where needed.

By 6:45 p.m., Dominion Energy reported nearly 20,000 customer outages, mainly across the Shenandoah Valley, western Piedmont and Northern Virginia. Appalachian Power reported roughly 3,000 customer outages in southwestern Virginia and more than 6,800 were without power in the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative area, according to online outage trackers.

Snow, sleet and ice totals weren't finalized as of the early evening due to the chance of another round of wintry weather overnight. But the largest preliminary report in the state was 9 inches in Frederick County west of Winchester at 5 p.m., well on its way to the 1-foot predictions for the area.

The National Weather Service received a report of up to six-tenths of an inch of freezing rain east of Galax and a half-inch in western Bedford County. Ice was approximately one-quarter inch thick – often the amount that creates problems for trees and power lines – from Roanoke to Lynchburg to Charlottesville, then progressively lighter east of U.S. Highway 29.

Runoff from central Virginia's soaking rain will keep main rivers higher than usual over the next few days. Minor river flooding is not expected apart from the Chickahominy River at Providence Forge, which is still swollen from Monday's rain.

The sun will make more of an appearance in the Richmond area and allow highs to hit the lower 40s again, but melting will be a slower process in the mountains.

A weaker disturbance on the heels of this winter storm could provide another chance of scattered, brief, light snow showers on Thursday night or early Friday morning, possibly even in the Richmond area.

4:30 p.m. update

The steady rain is letting up in the Richmond area late this afternoon as this winter storm makes more progress up the Eastern Seaboard.

We aren't totally done with chances for more on-and-off showers this evening and overnight, but at this point the bulk of the rain has already fallen.

Another wave of precipitation over the southwestern corner of the state will head this way during the evening. But temperatures will probably stay within a degree or two of where they are now, so areas that mainly saw rain today will just see more tonight. Those that got freezing rain could stand to see a bit more.

This pause in the system is welcome news for our neighbors in the western Piedmont, especially in the Charlottesville area. Outage numbers are climbing after today's freezing rain weighed down trees and branches in that area.

Rain froze on elevated surfaces as far southeast as Ashland, but additional accumulations are unlikely now that temperatures have risen into the mid-to-upper 30s there.

VDOT plans to monitor highways in the Richmond district overnight and put down ice and sand as needed. Roads will be wet as we head into the night, but temperatures dropping toward freezing could cause bridges and ramps to get icy.

12:45 p.m. update

Rain is falling throughout central Virginia, but temperatures are hovering at or below freezing west of a line extending from Bowling Green to Short Pump to Crewe.

The situation hasn't changed much in the past few hours, except that the rainfall rate has increased.

The chance for freezing rain will continue for those areas into the early-mid afternoon before temperatures budge slightly higher.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. for Cumberland, eastern Louisa, Goochland and Prince Edward counties. Sidewalks, decks and untreated roads, especially bridges, could be slippery.

But for most of metro Richmond east of Short Pump and south of Ashland, the roads are just wet and temperatures will stay above freezing as the rain keeps falling this afternoon. But a brief period of sleet still can't be ruled out over the next hour or two until temperatures aloft get warmer, even though it wouldn't accumulate here.

Elsewhere in the state, a mix of snow and sleet is piling up in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, while freezing rain is causing problems throughout the western Piedmont and southwestern mountains.

Check VDOT's 511 map for the latest conditions.

By late afternoon, Richmond could rise to the upper 30s while areas between U.S. Highway 29 and Interstate 95 see more mid 30s which would hopefully bring a letup in the ice accumulation.

Overall rainfall totals through tonight will be about 1 inch in metro Richmond, with slightly heavier amounts north and west. A few locales could get close to 2 inches of rain.

The ground is already saturated from Monday's rain, so watch out for ponding of water in poorly-drained areas or the usual trouble spots.

It will also be getting breezy as the low pressure system passes by. Closer to the Chesapeake Bay, gusts approaching 35 mph might be strong enough to bring down a few branches or weak trees and cause isolated power outages.

By the evening, rain will be on-and-off in nature. Most of the wet weather will end by midnight. An isolated sprinkle or sleet pellet or flurry might pass through before daybreak on Thursday, but with little or no accumulation.

We could see another chance of flurries on Thursday night.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.