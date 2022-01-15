Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA/NOAA: 2021 was 6th warmest year on record
Weather

NASA/NOAA: 2021 was 6th warmest year on record

Across land and ocean surfaces, the temperature in 2021 was 1.51°F above the full 20th century average. This was the 45th consecutive year with a global temperature above that average, meaning the last colder-than-average year happened when Jimmy Carter was elected president.