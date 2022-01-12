UPDATE: Winter storm remains on track; snow arrives on Sunday

While the weather is quiet for the shorter term, a winter storm remains on schedule to impact Virginia on Sunday.

Small nuances in the track of the storm’s center go a long way in determining the type of precipitation, but it is increasingly likely that the storm will start as snow in Richmond during the daylight hours of Sunday.

New forecast data on Wednesday continues a theme that was seen previously, suggesting it will be very difficult for this storm to be all rain or all snow for metro Richmond. But that is not uncommon for winter storms in this part of the state.

We can rule out an ice storm. There may be a brief period with some sleet or freezing rain, but enough warm air is expected late Sunday to change everything over to rain before ending by daybreak Monday.

The key questions on snow totals revolve around how rapidly the changeover to rain happens, and more precisely, where that changeover happens. With the storm more than three days away, that type of high precision isn’t reliable just yet. The best guess now is for a few hours of snow in Richmond before a rapid changeover to rain, leaving a few inches of wet snow on the ground.