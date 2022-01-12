 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Winter storm remains on track; snow arrives on Sunday
More consistency is starting to show up in the weather data, but still plenty of nuances to be worked out for Richmond. Farther west in the state, however, make plans for a classic snow storm.

While the weather is quiet for the shorter term, a winter storm remains on schedule to impact Virginia on Sunday.

Small nuances in the track of the storm’s center go a long way in determining the type of precipitation, but it is increasingly likely that the storm will start as snow in Richmond during the daylight hours of Sunday.

New forecast data on Wednesday continues a theme that was seen previously, suggesting it will be very difficult for this storm to be all rain or all snow for metro Richmond. But that is not uncommon for winter storms in this part of the state.

Snow probabilities for Sunday

Locations Sunday with a chance of sleet and snow, that when melted, add to more than one-quarter inch of liquid.  Light blue shade indicates a 70% chance in the western part of Virginia. (NOAA)

We can rule out an ice storm. There may be a brief period with some sleet or freezing rain, but enough warm air is expected late Sunday to change everything over to rain before ending by daybreak Monday.

The key questions on snow totals revolve around how rapidly the changeover to rain happens, and more precisely, where that changeover happens. With the storm more than three days away, that type of high precision isn’t reliable just yet. The best guess now is for a few hours of snow in Richmond before a rapid changeover to rain, leaving a few inches of wet snow on the ground.

Farther westward, toward the Roanoke and Shenandoah Valleys, the changeover to rain probably does not happen, although minor icing remains a possibility. As a result, areas up and down Interstate 81 from Roanoke to Harrisonburg are looking at far more snow, with 8-12 inches as a conservative first guess. A few locations along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive will probably get a few inches beyond that.

To emphasize, as more data comes in during Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, modifications and refinements in the forecast should be expected, but the storm remains on track to impact the state on Sunday and Sunday night. For the time being, western parts of metro Richmond, like Short Pump and Midlothian, have a much better chance at getting a few inches of snow. Farther eastward toward Mechanicsville, Sandston, and Varina, getting that much snow will be tougher, but for snow lovers, there’s no reason to give up yet.

ssublette@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @SeanSublette

Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist

