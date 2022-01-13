UPDATE: Winter storm stays on track; snow starts in Virginia on Sunday morning

Everything remains on schedule for a winter storm to spread across Virginia on Sunday morning.
Impacts will be very different across the state, as is usually the case. Coastal areas will get heavy rain and some coastal flooding. Westward toward the Blue Ridge will get heavy snow and perhaps some sleet. Richmond will fall in between, starting as snow and then finishing as rain. The main questions remain in the precise track of the storm, which can add to or subtract from the snow totals in central Virginia.
Overall, the same mechanics are at play as yesterday. There are a couple of subtle signs in the data to suggest everything starts a few hours later and is a couple of degrees colder. This would effectively nudge up snow totals an inch or two for metro Richmond, so that leaves a little something for snow lovers to latch on to.
The storm will take the better part of Friday to work its way from the Pacific Northwest and through the Rockies. Rather piecemeal and broken at first, it will rapidly organize and mature once it emerges onto the Plains Friday night, becoming a more mature storm by Saturday. That leaves Virginia with a couple of more days to iron out the finer details.
Morning clouds Friday give way to sunshine as colder and drier air begins to drain into Virginia from the north. Highs Friday will stall in the upper 40s even with the sun. The reverse happens Saturday as sun gives way to clouds and it will be sharply colder, never getting out of the 30s. That fresh Arctic air lays the groundwork for the winter storm on Sunday.
In metro Richmond, snow moves in between daybreak and midday Sunday and likely continues for a few hours before the issue of precipitation type begins to complicate matters.
For now, it still appears a brief changeover to sleet occurs toward the evening. A few hours of rain will follow, possibly quite heavy, to finish out the storm a few hours before daybreak on Monday. This would leave a wet and slushy few inches of snow on the ground.
Our best guess for snow totals for Richmond right now would be about 2-4 inches, an inch or so more in the western suburbs, and an inch less immediately to the east.
The winds will not be strong as the snow begins, but as the center of the storm approaches on Sunday evening, the winds will pick up, so there will be another risk of power outages in metro Richmond. But like the previous snow storm, there will be more snow northwest of the metro area, so power outages will be more common toward Charlottesville, Roanoke and Staunton. Those locations are still conservatively looking at 8-12 inches by later Sunday night.
Fortunately, Virginia will not go into a deep freeze in the wake of the storm, although it will certainly not be warm. A gusty northwest wind will stay with us on Monday with highs in the 30s, hampering efforts to get power restored in areas with the deeper snowpack.
With the storm getting closer, we should get a better idea on the more precise elements of the storm starting Friday afternoon, which will go a long way in determining when the precipitation changes from snow to ice and/or rain around Richmond.
Impacts will vary across the state, but there is no doubt, the storm is coming.
