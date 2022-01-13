UPDATE: Winter storm stays on track; snow starts in Virginia on Sunday morning

Everything remains on schedule for a winter storm to spread across Virginia on Sunday morning.

Impacts will be very different across the state, as is usually the case. Coastal areas will get heavy rain and some coastal flooding. Westward toward the Blue Ridge will get heavy snow and perhaps some sleet. Richmond will fall in between, starting as snow and then finishing as rain. The main questions remain in the precise track of the storm, which can add to or subtract from the snow totals in central Virginia.

Overall, the same mechanics are at play as yesterday. There are a couple of subtle signs in the data to suggest everything starts a few hours later and is a couple of degrees colder. This would effectively nudge up snow totals an inch or two for metro Richmond, so that leaves a little something for snow lovers to latch on to.

The storm will take the better part of Friday to work its way from the Pacific Northwest and through the Rockies. Rather piecemeal and broken at first, it will rapidly organize and mature once it emerges onto the Plains Friday night, becoming a more mature storm by Saturday. That leaves Virginia with a couple of more days to iron out the finer details.