Richmond and points northwest will be under a winter storm warning tonight and Sunday. This is where snow totals are expected to be at or above 4 inches, topped with sleet and freezing rain.

This afternoon, the National Weather Service expanded the warning area southeastward due to increasing confidence in the snowy, icy forecast. It now includes Richmond, western Chesterfield, western Henrico, Hanover, Amelia, Powhatan, Goochland, Louisa, Caroline and western King and Queen counties.

Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings now cover all of Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Roanoke region, New River Valley, most of the Piedmont and part of the Northern Neck. This includes Alexandria, Fairfax, Leesburg, Manassas, Warrenton, Winchester, Fredericksburg, Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lynchburg, Farmville, Lexington, Danville, Martinsville, Roanoke, Blacksburg, Covington, Wytheville and Galax.

Where totals are looking slightly lower due to wintry mix – about 1 to 4 inches – the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory. The eastern side of metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities will have that advisory in effect throughout Sunday morning and afternoon.

Winter weather advisories cover much of southeastern Virginia except for some parts of Hampton Roads.

Emporia, South Hill, Wakefield, Franklin, Smithfield, West Point, Williamsburg, Newport News and Gloucester will have advisory-level winter weather chances, or just enough snow and ice to cause some concern for travel before a switch to all rain.

Conditions will deteriorate this evening in the western half of the state as the snow moves in. The snow will gradually advance to the northeast overnight. So for metro Richmond, the snow chances and amounts will climb between midnight and daybreak on Sunday.

A change to an icy wintry mix could occur as early as 9 a.m. on Sunday, or hold off until the early afternoon. That timing will vary greatly across the region, and so will the amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain for any particular location.

Sunday's complicated winter storm is the kind that's likely to bring one or two surprises, even if the big picture forecast goes to plan.

A messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will affect much of the state, and metro Richmond will be right in the zone that could see all of the above.

Richmond has a high chance of seeing more of a coating than we did on Thursday, a better than even chance of seeing enough snow to shovel and plow, but only a slight chance of major amounts in excess of 6 inches. The Shenandoah Valley, however, is likely to have several inches of snow outright and potentially close to 1 foot.

On top of that, there's a good chance of some sleet or freezing rain in and around Richmond, but a lower chance of a heavy layer. The Piedmont area west of Emporia and south of Farmville could be the zone where ice is the biggest issue and affects trees or power.

The Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating central Virginia's main thoroughfares and high-volume secondary routes with saltwater brine on Friday, and that work is expected to conclude on Saturday. Then, crews are scheduled around the clock during the storm to begin the clearing.

There's bigger-than-normal uncertainty about exactly what falls in a particular spot, when, for how long, and how much.

But here's what can be said with more confidence:

• Due to sleet and freezing rain, driving could be deceptively dangerous even in the times and places where there isn't a ton of snow on the ground. Sidewalks, decks and stairs could be slick, too.

• Round one of snow and wintry mix on Sunday is likely to be larger than a potential round two on Monday. But road conditions will be questionable across the region as early as Saturday night and as late as Tuesday. Depending on depth, snow could stick around into midweek.

• Moisture is not going to be the limiting factor for snow: temperatures aloft will be. If all the moisture could fall in the form of snow, we could be looking at nearly 10 inches or more throughout central Virginia. But a layer of above-freezing air is likely to move in at cloud level and melt some the snow on the way down. And near-ground temperatures will determine if that hits us as ice or rain.

• Totals will vary from one side of the metro area to the other, perhaps even within a county. Places northwest of Richmond will be snowiest, while totals will progressively decline farther to the south and east.

• Both the pro-snow and anti-snow crowds will find something to dislike.

• Particulars will change or shift, so check back for updates in the days ahead.

Forecast timeline for metro Richmond

(This applies for the areas between Petersburg and Ruther Glen, Powhatan and Providence Forge.)

Saturday

• Chance: all precipitation unlikely during daytime hours due to dry air, but clouds will increase.

Saturday night

• Chance: gradually increasing from a slight chance in the late evening to a likelihood by daybreak.

• Type: snow is favored.

• Amounts: likely less than 1 inch accumulates before sunrise, perhaps 1 to 2 if it comes down fast.

Sunday morning

• Chance: precipitation likely.

• Type: primarily snow, but a sleet-ice-rain changeover could begin for southern areas by midday.

• Amounts: the coating of snow could build up to a few inches by midday, depending on rate and duration.

Sunday afternoon

• Chance: precipitation likely.

• Type: this is the greatest source of uncertainty. Everything from snow to rain is possible. Generally, snow chances last longer north and west, while rain is more likely toward the Tri-Cities.

• Amounts: highly dependent on type. Where a mix begins, snow accumulation will halt or shrink. Places northwest of Richmond could approach several inches if snow keeps falling.

Sunday night

• Chance: diminishing, but not going away entirely.

• Type: steady snow, sleet or rain becomes less likely. Freezing drizzle becomes a concern at this point – even a little can make roads more dangerous.

• Amounts: little or no new snow.

Monday

• Chance: slight to start, increasing with time.

• Type: light rain or freezing rain in the morning, showers of rain or snow late.

• Amounts: generally light, but some could see a new dusting of snow.

Monday night-Tuesday morning

• Chance: moderate chances for another wave of precipitation.

• Type: cooling air aloft means a return to snow if there's enough moisture and if the low offshore is positioned to create lift.

• Amounts: substantial snow can't be ruled out, but a lighter coating is more realistic.

Tuesday

• Chance: slight to start, then going back to zero.

• Type: a straggling snow shower or flurry possible early.

• Amounts: little or no new accumulation.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.