A Winter Weather Advisory continues for metro Richmond through Saturday morning.

Occasional snow comes to Richmond on Friday night, with totals around an inch or so by dawn on Saturday. Precipitation starts around dusk Friday, or a couple of hours afterward.

Initially, there may be a brief spell of rain for about an hour before changing completely to snow by midnight. Snow will continue off and on through the night and into Saturday morning, with some snow showers lingering through midday.

However, most of the time, the snow will be light, and lingering snow showers will fade quickly on Saturday morning.

All signs point to heavier snow missing Richmond to the east, and then much farther north into the coastal sections of the northeastern U.S.

In the wake of the snow, wind and cold will be the story on Saturday. Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will have a hard time recovering to the freezing mark on the heels of strong Arctic winds from the northwest.

The core of the Arctic air parks over central Virginia on Saturday night, cutting off the winds, but allowing temperatures to fall to near 10 degrees.

A very weak system races by on Sunday, bringing only clouds. It also signals a slow warming trend for the first part of next week. Temperatures will warm a little bit each afternoon from Sunday through Wednesday, with no precipitation until the next large storm system approaches Thursday into Friday.

Ahead of that storm will be a large surge of warm air from the southwest, so next week’s storm looks exclusively like rain. And there are signs for some heavy rain with that system before it clears Virginia later on Friday.

This sets up next weekend (Feb 5-6) to be dry and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s to 40s and lows returning to the 20s.

Richmond Climate Check

While January has been colder than December, the temperatures have actually been close to their climatological normals. So far this month, the average temperature in Richmond is less than one degree below normal.

By comparison, December 2021 averaged 7 degrees above normal in Richmond.

Forecast for Richmond

Friday night: Occasional light snow, about an inch or so of accumulation by dawn. Becoming windy after midnight. Low 24.

Saturday: Windy and very cold. Scattered morning snow showers, but no additional accumulation in the morning. Turning sunny for the afternoon. High around 30. Wind chills in the teens to lower 20s for most of the day. Wind northwest at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Saturday night: Clear and very cold, winds dying down a few hours after sunset. Lows ranging from 14 in central Richmond to near 10 in suburban locations.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Cold and dry. High 35.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 44.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 56.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain likely. High near 60.

Friday: Breezy and colder with clouds breaking for sun. High 48.

Update: 9:15 a.m. Friday: For the most part, things remain on track for Richmond regarding snow on Friday night, but there are a few nudges to the forecast.

About an inch or so of accumulation is expected around metro Richmond, most of which will accumulate between midnight and dawn. Our colleagues at the National Weather Service in Wakefield expect a little more, but the difference is fairly small.

To be fair, it is still possible, although not especially likely, that Richmond could find itself under a localized area of moderate to heavy snow for a couple of hours overnight, which would yield a storm total of 3-4 inches. But our official call continues to be for about an inch or so.

And all forecasts underscore a much more consistent theme: the truly high-impact snow will be farther eastward toward the Chesapeake.

On the Eastern Shore, snow will be especially heavy tonight, and strong winds will dramatically reduce visibility with the blowing snow. A rare Blizzard Warning has been issued there as a result.