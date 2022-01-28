Update: 9:15 a.m. Friday: For the most part, things remain on track for Richmond regarding snow on Friday night, but there are a few nudges to the forecast.

Precipitation starts around dusk Friday, or a couple of hours afterward. Initially, there may be a brief spell of rain for about an hour before changing completely to snow by midnight.

Snow will continue off and on through the night and into Saturday morning, with some snow showers lingering through midday. However, most of the time, the snow will be light.

About an inch or so of accumulation is expected around metro Richmond, most of which will accumulate between midnight and dawn. Our colleagues at the National Weather Service in Wakefield expect a little more, but the difference is fairly small.

To be fair, it is still possible, although not especially likely, that Richmond could find itself under a localized area of moderate to heavy snow for a couple of hours overnight, which would yield a storm total of 3-4 inches. But our official call continues to be for about an inch or so.

And all forecasts underscore a much more consistent theme: the truly high-impact snow will be farther eastward toward the Chesapeake.

On the Eastern Shore, snow will be especially heavy tonight, and strong winds will dramatically reduce visibility with the blowing snow. A rare Blizzard Warning has been issued there as a result.

Previous forecast below

Time is beginning to run out before the next round of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.

But despite inconsistencies in the finer forecasting points of this upcoming storm, the broader scale ideas remain the same. There will be a relatively small amount of snow moving into western Virginia late Friday afternoon. Then a transition will occur, as rapid strengthening of a dominant storm off of the Carolina coast will send snow back to its west. As a result, the heaviest snow in Virginia will fall toward the Chesapeake and over the Eastern Shore.

For Richmond, which lies in that transition zone between the mountains and the sea, the very small fluctuations that take shape as that transition occurs will make the difference between a few nuisance snow showers and 6 inches of snow.

The most consistent message in the weather data over these last couple of days suggests about an inch or so of snow in metro Richmond on Friday night, and our forecast of record reflects that below.

Snow is expected to begin around dusk, perhaps very briefly mixed with rain, then continue off and on through the night. Any threat for snow will end around daybreak Saturday.

But the atmosphere is an uncertain place, so there are a couple of scenarios that remain distinctly possible for Richmond and should be considered.

The boom scenario brings the western edge of the storm farther inland to Richmond, giving us a few hours of moderate to heavy snow between midnight Friday night and dawn Saturday. This would result in 4-6 inches of snow in metro Richmond. Chances are low, but far from zero. Areas toward King William, New Kent, Charles City and Prince George counties have a little better chance of sneaking into this range.

The bust scenario consolidates the storm more quickly offshore on Friday night and would leave metro Richmond with only a couple of hours of nuisance snow showers, with only a dusting or coating on the ground by daybreak.

For those who like probabilities, we would divide the risks of those three scenarios this way:

Boom (more than 4"): 20%

(more than 4"): 20% Midrange (an inch or so): 50%

(an inch or so): 50% Bust (flurries to a coating): 30%

So there is more concern that the storm underperforms than vice versa.

Not to be lost in the run up to the storm will be the biting cold that follows on Saturday. Strong northwest winds will quickly develop Saturday morning and temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, keeping wind chills in the teens. The sun will be back out by the afternoon on Saturday, and that will help melt any slush or snow leftover from Friday night.

The winds will back off quickly once the sun sets Saturday evening, but the dry Arctic air will allow temperatures to plummet, with readings near 10 degrees by daybreak Sunday.

Beyond the weekend, the weather looks dry for the first half of next week with a general warming trend. The next system comes in on Thursday, but all indications suggest a substantial warmup, with temperatures in the 50s as the rain pushes through. Richmond has not reached 60 degrees since January 9, but we should have an excellent chance to get beyond that threshold later next week.

Forecast for Richmond

Friday: Cloudy. Light snow developing around dusk, possibly starting as a brief period of rain. High 42.

Friday night: Occasional light snow, about an inch or so of accumulation by dawn. Becoming windy after midnight. Low 24.

Saturday: Lingering snow showers for an hour or so in the morning, but no accumulation, otherwise, windy and cold with clouds breaking for afternoon sun. High near 30. Wind chills in the teens to low 20s all day. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

Saturday night: Clear and very cold, winds dying down a few hours after sunset. Low around 10.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Cold and dry. High 35.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 44.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 56.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, but mild with afternoon rain possible. High 58.