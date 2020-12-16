Wednesday morning update

Light precipitation is moving into central Virginia this morning. For many, it's an ordinary drizzle, and for others, it may freeze into a thin layer of ice on elevated surfaces.

Some in central Virginia could even see snowflakes or sleet for a time, but they won't last long as temperatures will keep warming up overhead.

Metro Richmond has ground-level temperatures about 33 or 34 degrees with reports of rain as of 8:45 a.m. But from Caroline to western Hanover to Nottoway counties, it's about 32 or 31 degrees.

The farther west you are from Interstate 95, the more wintry mix there will be to deal with this morning. It won't look like much on the ground, but it may be enough to turn sidewalks, decks and untreated secondary roads slippery.

Elsewhere in the state, light snow is already being reported in Northern Virginia, mostly sleet in the Charlottesville area, freezing rain around Fredericksburg and a mix of all three types toward Roanoke and the southwestern mountains.

By afternoon, all the counties surrounding metro Richmond will have a plain old rain. It will be turning heavier as the day goes on and the ground is already saturated from Monday's rain, so watch out for ponding of water in poorly-drained areas or the usual trouble spots.

Overall rainfall totals through tonight will be about 1 inch in metro Richmond, with slightly heavier amounts north and west. A few locales could get close to 2 inches of rain.

It will also be getting breezy as the low pressure system passes by. Closer to the Chesapeake Bay, gusts approaching 35 mph might be strong enough to bring down a few branches or weak trees and cause isolated power outages.

By the evening, rain will be on-and-off in nature. Most of the wet weather will end by midnight. An isolated sprinkle or sleet pellet or flurry might pass through before daybreak on Thursday, but with little or no accumulation.

We could see another chance of flurries on Thursday night.

Tuesday evening update

Some key parts of the winter storm forecast are still up in the air this evening, less than 12 hours before flakes and ice pellets will descend on parts of Virginia.

Subtle differences in temperatures aloft will mean the difference between getting a blanket of fluffy snow or a slick crust of sleet and freezing rain - but those wintry scenes will probably unfold outside the Richmond region.

Our local outlook still looks like what the last update spelled out: primarily a soaking rain across the metro area.

Brief chances of light snow or freezing rain could affect areas just to the west and northwest (think Farmville to Louisa) between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m., and possibly again as the system departs late overnight. The winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service now includes Louisa, Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Buckingham and Prince Edward counties.

On Monday night, Virginia Department of Transportation crews began pretreating major routes in the northwestern part of the Richmond district, including in Goochland and Hanover counties, with saltwater brine to prevent ice buildup. Any snow in central Virginia wouldn't be enough to shovel and any freezing rain probably wouldn't be enough to cause damage or outages, but the combination could make sidewalks, decks and secondary roads slippery.

Based on Tuesday's computer models, the wintry mix line ought to push even farther to the northwest as the day goes on. That would spread more rain and freezing rain toward the U.S. 29 corridor, where snowflakes might not accumulate much at all before a changeover. Sleet could fall as far inland as the Shenandoah Valley and cut down on the big snow totals advertised in some of the earlier projections.

Roanoke ought to hit the entire sequence of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain between morning and evening. Here's a more detailed look at the forecast for that region.

It's a less scenic outcome, but no less treacherous for drivers where any freezing rain is involved.

Within Virginia, the chance of an all-snow event and amounts at or above 1 foot seems relegated to the Winchester area and surrounding ridges.

Wednesday's wintry precipitation around the state:

updated 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Likely to see all snow: Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock.

Majority snow, but some mix possible: Leesburg, Warrenton, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Monterey.

True wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain: Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lexington, Covington, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Blacksburg, Wytheville.

Majority rain, after initial round of light snow or ice: Fredericksburg, Louisa, Bowling Green, Farmville, Danville, Bristol.

Likely to see all rain: Williamsburg, Tappahannock, Petersburg, South Hill, Emporia, Hampton Roads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Look for more updates on Wednesday morning.

***

Tuesday morning update

Parts of western and northern Virginia have been upgraded to a winter storm warning as confidence continues to grow that Wednesday will bring a troublesome mixture of snow and ice.

Winter weather advisories are now in place for western Louisa, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties in central Virginia, where a lighter wintry mix could still lead to some slick surfaces on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service expects no more than 2 inches of snow and 0.1-inch of freezing rain in those areas, and it may not last long as things switch to rain in the afternoon.

But metro Richmond is not included in any winter alerts as our precipitation will just be in the form of rain.

The big picture hasn't changed since yesterday: Wednesday looks rainy for Richmond and Tidewater, snowy in the northern tier and a complicated mix of snow, ice and rain across the Piedmont and southwest.

But the details of that wintry mix are still a big source of uncertainty. So snow and ice totals for places like Roanoke, Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Washington are still subject to change, with less than 24 hours to go before it starts falling.

Charlottesville and the northern Piedmont could see the system start with snowfall, but the changeover to sleet and freezing rain now looks faster and more dominant.

***

Forecast discussion

After Richmond hit 71 degrees on Sunday, it might be odd to think of 41 degrees as being too warm for us.

But when a winter storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard on Wednesday, Richmond is going to be on the side that's just a bit too mild for any major snow potential.

The metro area — especially the western side — could eke out some brief, minor amounts of snow or freezing rain as the system arrives Wednesday morning, or also as it exits late Wednesday night. There's also a chance for flurries all around the region late Thursday; more on that later.

But the bulk of Wednesday's precipitation in the Richmond region will be rain.

Ordinary, chilly and unwelcome rain.

There are parts of the state where a wallop of snow and ice is looking pretty likely. Traveling to our west could get increasingly tricky on Wednesday morning, and conditions to our north will deteriorate by the afternoon.

The forecast is straightforward in Winchester, for example: snow, and lots of it. A 1-foot total is not out of the question in that northern tip of the state. Some higher elevations might even see enough to stay snowy until Christmas.

It's also a pretty easy forecast call looking east of Richmond to Tidewater: soaking rain.

But things get most complicated across the western Piedmont and southwestern mountains, where any snow will come with a side of something else.

Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Louisa are in that zone where snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will shift around as cold air and "warm" air battle it out up at cloud level.

As the National Weather Service office in Northern Virginia noted, the difference between 1 foot of snow and a few inches of icy, slushy mess might be measured on the scale of one county.

This time, the frustrating, possibly humbling task of predicting that narrow gradient is the work of forecasters from Washington to Philadelphia to southern New England.

And in the Roanoke region, the depth of snow and ice could be anywhere from 1 inch to several, depending on the timing of those precipitation types.

A relatively thick layer of above-freezing temperatures between cloud level and ground level is sparing Richmond that headache.

But the Piedmont counties north and west of metro Richmond could have readings that are just barely cold enough at the onset of the system on Wednesday morning.

Louisa, Goochland, western Hanover, Caroline and Powhatan counties might see flakes or a light rain sticking to some elevated surfaces for a few hours between daybreak and midday. While amounts probably wouldn't amount to the level of a winter storm, the forecast trends will bear watching in case a light coating makes the roads slick before any changeover to rain by afternoon.

Computer models are still in good agreement that such a scenario is unlikely for areas east of Interstate 95.

Richmond is most likely to see light rain breaking out after daybreak with temperature in the mid-30s, turning heavier by the afternoon and early evening as we "warm" into the 40s, then tapering overnight as readings fall back into the 30s. The rate could be almost as heavy as Monday's rain, with totals (liquid, not snow) at or just above 1 inch.

As the low pressure system heads up the Mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday night, cold air wrapping around could see any lingering rain showers flip back to a brief period of snow or sleet over the Piedmont. But it's not guaranteed to happen, or reach Richmond if it does.

Central Virginia also has a chance for passing snow showers or flurries late Thursday or Thursday night as an upper-level system moving in from the west tries to wring out some residual moisture. It's not another snowstorm, but it may turn out to be our better chance of flakes this week.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.