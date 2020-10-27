Tuesday evening update

Virginia's mountains stand to see the most rain out of Hurricane Zeta's leftovers on Thursday.

Metro Richmond may see less overall and a low risk of flash flooding, but we could have to deal with some strong or severe wind gusts during the afternoon or evening.

The details will come down to how Zeta gets absorbed into another, larger system rolling across the south-central United States.

A critical factor will be how warm the air gets on Thursday, which comes down to the position of a front. Areas south of it could heat well into the 70s, making for a more volatile atmosphere. That could take the strong winds aloft and spread them to ground-level during any downpours.

Poorly-drained or leaf-clogged spots could see standing water after Thursday's rains, and some creeks and low-lying spots near the Blue Ridge Mountains could be at risk of flash flooding depending on the rainfall rates. But major flooding is not expected in metro Richmond or for the James River.

On Tuesday, Zeta weakened to a tropical storm after crossing Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The forecast still shows it making landfall in southeastern Louisiana as a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Monday's forecast

Yet another hurricane threat for the Gulf Coast. Yet another soaking leftover rain across Virginia.

There’s nothing remotely welcome about that weary template that Hurricane Zeta is bound to repeat this week.

But compared with the last storms that blew into the Southeast, the surrounding weather landscape will look quite different this time. The tropical low will merge with a broad, messy system coming out of the Great Plains. It’s spreading early winter weather as far south as the Rio Grande, and might also lead to a white Halloween for parts of the Northeast.

Any snow, ice and bitter cold will miss our region, but not the rain.

Across Virginia, the general outlook is 1 to 3 inches of rain from Wednesday night to Friday, with the heaviest likely to fall late Thursday or early Friday.

Latest track, forecast

Zeta strengthened to an 80 mph hurricane over the western Caribbean Sea on Monday afternoon as it closed in on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Zeta continuing northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, then arcing north and northeast on Wednesday while maintaining hurricane strength.

Zeta will then make another landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast, most likely as a borderline Category 1 in southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, a weaker version of the low will be somewhere in or near Virginia, losing its identity within that larger system over the Tennessee Valley. By Friday, the messy weather will be sweeping into the Northeast and clearing out of Virginia.

At least its speedy trek up from the Gulf Coast will help keep totals in check. But small-scale flooding of creeks and poorly drained locales can’t be ruled out on Thursday, and will depend on where any 3-inch-plus amounts fall.

There’s also a vague chance of severe weather tied up in the nuances of track and timing. If Zeta’s circulation stays intact and darts right up the spine of the Appalachians late Thursday, central Virginia could see less rain overall but higher temperatures in the 70s. That might support the brief tornadoes or gusty squalls that can accompany tropical remnants, but it’s not yet certain if that will be the case.

Cooler late week, calmer next week

Friday will be a breezy, clearing, cooler day of weather transition, with high pressure set to dominate the weekend forecast.

Halloween came with heat and severe storms last year, but it’s looking clear and chilly this time around.

The current outlook involves lower 40s or upper 30s at daybreak on Saturday, 50s in the afternoon despite sunshine, and then 40s on a fully moonlit Halloween night.

Unless that forecast cools down by several degrees, Richmond will end up with a first freeze date in November for the seventh year in a row.

The weekend weather should cooperate with outdoor plans, though Thursday’s rain and Friday’s breezes might blow western Virginia’s fall colors past their prime.

An early peek at the forecast for Election Day favors quiet and seasonable weather for our region and for much of the country.

The trends for the first week of November feature near to somewhat above-average temperatures but below-normal rainfall here.

There’s no reason to think the Atlantic is finished after Zeta. Hurricane season continues until Nov. 30. Conditions look favorable for more development in the Caribbean Sea in early November, sealing 2020’s place in weather record books.

The auxiliary naming list will proceed down the Greek alphabet to Eta, followed by Theta and Iota.

NOAA archives: 2020 at or near tropical records

Zeta is the 27th named storm of 2020 in the Atlantic. It’s now one storm away of tying 2005’s record of 28.

Zeta is the Atlantic’s 11th hurricane of 2020, which is the highest tally in a decade. Only three seasons had more: 1969 and 2010 had 12, and 2005 had a record 15 hurricanes.

Zeta is on track to be the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season, after Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, Beta and Delta. Previously, 1916 and 2004 had nine strikes.

If Zeta strikes the U.S. as a hurricane, it will be the sixth of the season to do so and tie 1985, 2004 and 2005 for second place. The U.S. hurricane landfall record was set in 1886 at seven.

Zeta could have the latest date for a U.S. mainland hurricane landfall since 1985, when Juan hit Louisiana on Oct. 29 and Kate struck Florida on Nov. 21. Technically, Sandy had nontropical status by the time it slammed into New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2012.

Zeta will be the ninth storm to bring rain to some part of Virginia this season. While there aren’t official records for that statistic, 2020 outranks some noteworthy seasons 2004 (eight) and 1985 (six).

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.