A messy Christmas Eve storm system is now closing in on Virginia, bringing big changes to comfort levels and a handful of potential hazards.

Metro Richmond will see heavy rain and a chance of severe storms with damaging wind gusts or flash flooding. Plan to be aware of watches or warnings that may be issued for your area, and keep devices charged as we head into the night.

The western part of the state will see the downpours turn to snow before the day is through, while the southeastern part deals with an even higher chance of severe weather that may include a tornado threat.

Every region will turn sharply colder by Friday morning after a cold front passes, with lots of wind along the way. Coastal flooding and river flooding are also possible issues for some vulnerable areas.

Here's a quick timeline of the weather changes expected around the region.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond area: Waves of light-to-moderate rain keep falling with a slight chance of thunder. Mid 60s continue with a breeze from the southeast.

Around the state: Widespread rain is likely for most, but switch to snow begins for the far southwestern corner.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond area: On-and-off heavy rain likely, with thunder and severe winds possible. Expect lower-to-mid 60s with a stronger southeasterly breeze.

Around the state: Waves of heavy rain and storms will concentrate in Tidewater and also the western Piedmont. The rain-snow line will sweep eastward though Bristol to Wytheville and Interstate 77.

8 p.m. to midnight

Richmond area: Rain chances continue, but we could enter a lull for a few hours before a stronger squall line punches through in the late evening. That would involve brief heavy rain and stronger winds, possibly strong or severe. Otherwise, plan for lower 60s with a stiff wind from the south.

Around the state: The squall line and cold front will advance eastward across the Piedmont, with scattered downpours or strong storms through Tidewater as well. Rain changes to snow across the New River Valley and eventually into the Roanoke area. The steadiest snow will come to an end for Bristol and points west by late evening.

Midnight to 4 a.m.

Richmond area: Some light and moderate showers will pass through in the wake of the squall line, but temperatures will start to drop from the 60s to the 40s as winds become westerly.

Around the state: A brief rain-snow changeover should sweep into the Shenandoah Valley and possibly Northern Virginia, while snow tapers for the Roanoke region. Showers will continue across the eastern half of the state.

4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Richmond area: The last of the light rain clears out to the east. There's a very slight chance that the precipitation ends in the form of snow, but it wouldn't accumulate. Temperatures continue sliding from the 40s into the 30s, with continued westerly winds making it feel like 20s.

Around the state: Most of the steady rain will push offshore by daybreak along with the cold front. Some hit-or-miss snow may be found from the mountains into Northern Virginia.

Daytime Friday

Richmond area: Plan for a mix of sun and clouds, with breezy and colder conditions. Temperatures look to hover in the mid-to-upper 30s. Some brief, scattered flurries are possible but accumulations are not expected.

Around the state: Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy, with any accumulating snow showers most likely in the high elevations and western-facing slopes. Scattered flurries could travel eastward through the Piedmont.

Friday night to Saturday morning

Richmond area: The forecast turns mainly clear and very cold. Westerly winds will ease up, but temperatures in the 20s overnight will still feel like 10s.

Around the state: Mountain snow showers will taper as skies keep clearing. Most will experience dry weather as we head into the weekend.

Previous forecast synopsis

A volatile Christmas storm looks like the worst of both worlds for metro Richmond, temperature-wise.

As a strong, soggy cold front draws near, Christmas Eve’s unusually warm 60s will be hard to make full use of. Instead, the balmy air will fuel downpours, and possibly a severe weather risk in the central and eastern part of the state. With such a dynamic and windy look to the lower atmosphere, it’s easy to imagine that some unlucky folks will see their decorations blown into the neighbor’s yard, or be forced to flick flashlights on.

Then, Christmas Day’s jarring cooldown will come right on the heels of that moisture. It won’t overlap much, if at all, which makes it unlikely that we’ll look out upon a white Christmas morning in Richmond. But the sudden return of 30s might lead to some wet roads turning icy, especially out to the west. And the breeze bringing in drier weather for Friday will also yield brisk wind chills through the day.

Places along and west of the Blue Ridge have a better than 50-50 shot of fresh snow on the ground on Friday morning. But there, temperatures look even colder and gusts even more biting.

So in short: rain for everyone across the state, with storms for some and snow for others. But the snow and severe weather zones probably won’t overlap.

There is hope for a brief snow sighting on Friday, even in central Virginia, but it is more likely to be in the form of some flurries blown in by that cold wind rather than a true snowstorm.

The weekend looks dry and calmer, albeit chilly.

Weather impacts around the state

Rainfall: Showers and drizzle will arrive across much of the state by Thursday morning, but the heaviest rain will accompany the cold front as it sweeps from west to east during the afternoon and evening. That wet weather will quickly sweep offshore by daybreak on Friday. Many areas of the state will see at least 1 inch of rain, and totals could top 2 inches along or near the Blue Ridge Mountains. Roads are likely to see plenty of ponding, and the runoff could cause localized flooding.

Storms: Some strong or severe storms are likely between the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday afternoon and evening, including southern, central and eastern portions of Virginia. That’s where temperatures in the 60s will overlap with strong, shearing winds aloft. Damaging winds are the primary concern, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Plan to stay aware of severe weather watches or warnings that may be issued for your area.

Wind: Apart from any storms, Thursday will still be a breezy day in its own right due to the deepening of a low pressure center between the Appalachians and Great Lakes. Southerly gusts to 35 mph are possible anywhere in the state, but could be even stronger in the higher elevations. Conditions will stay breezy on Friday as high pressure builds in behind the low, but winds will instead be from the west or northwest. Again, 35 mph gusts are possible with some stronger winds in the mountains. Things should be calmer by Saturday.

Temperatures and wind chills: Christmas morning will start with lower 30s for Richmond, 20s in the Piedmont and even some 10s in the mountains. With wind, it will feel like 20s in Richmond and 10s or single digits in the mountains. Despite sunny to partly cloudy skies, Friday afternoon will only see readings budge to the mid-30s for Richmond and 20s in the mountains. Friday night and Saturday morning could bring our coldest weather so far this year, with lows at or below 20 degrees as far east as Interstate 95. Readings will recover to more seasonable levels by Sunday.

Snow: West of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the rainy cold front will overlap with cold air charging in from the northwest by Thursday evening. Rain will switch to snow, especially across the higher elevations and far southwestern corner. Wind-driven snow could also reduce visibility. The overlap of moisture and cold air is less likely east of the mountains, though there is a chance that the rain could end with a burst of flakes throughout the Piedmont with little or nothing in terms of accumulations due to the wet, warmer ground. Most of the steady snow across the mountains would cease before daybreak, but on-off snow showers are possible throughout the day for the western-facing slopes.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.