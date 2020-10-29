3 p.m. update

Tropical Storm Zeta's winds will continue to whip across central Virginia this afternoon even as the rain breaks up.

So far, gusts have hit 41 mph at Richmond International Airport and about 45 mph between Danville and Norfolk. Areas just north and northwest of metro Richmond like Charlottesville and Fredericksburg haven't seen as much wind, nor is it likely to get significantly stronger for those areas this afternoon.

Though it hasn't lost its punch entirely, Zeta has been losing tropical characteristics today. The National Hurricane Center said it became a post-tropical low over central Virginia at 2 p.m.

The system is moving to the northeast at an impressive 53 mph, making it one of the fastest to blow through the state.

Earlier this morning, gusts hit 51 mph near Greensboro and 56 mph in Charlotte, and outages are widespread in western and central North Carolina.

Dominion Energy's online outage map indicates 8,727 customers without power in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities region as of 3 p.m., and 24,924 out across the service area of Virginia and North Carolina. That figure doubled in the past two hours. Appalachian Power listed 8,514 customer outages in western Virginia.

Dominion Energy is asking the public to stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report issues.

VDOT also reports scattered instances of trees blocking roads throughout the Piedmont, and a growing number in Tidewater. Some routes are also affected by high water, especially in the western part of the state.

We're past round one of rain, but there's more heading our way this evening.

Here's a timeline of what to expect in the Richmond area today, tonight and into Friday:

through 5 p.m.

Winds will be at their strongest this afternoon. Expect steady winds from the southwest at 25 mph with gusts possibly as high as 50 mph. Some winds could be even stronger in localized fashion. Be ready for possible power and travel disruptions. Rain will come in brief intervals for the rest of the afternoon, but the chance doesn't go away entirely. Temperatures jump to the mid 70s, possibly upper 70s for a couple of hours.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds gradually diminish and shift from southwest to west, gusting 20 to 35 mph at times. Rain and downpour chances continue intermittently, with a lingering chance for strong or severe wind gusts in southern Virginia. Temperatures drop quickly from the 70s to the 60s.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rain becomes steadier and more widespread once again. Expect generally lighter winds from the northwest, but higher winds near any storms or downpours. The strongest activity could lead to more downed trees or outages. Temperatures will fall through the 60s.

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

Continued rain and northwest breezes all around central Virginia as we cool off into the 50s. High gusts over 30 mph are likely over at this point.

5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rain becomes spotty and light with clouds and lower-to-mid 50s. Northwesterly breezes kick up with some gusts to 25 mph.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain will be largely gone with partially clearing skies. Temperatures hover in the mid 50s with a continued breeze from the northwest and gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday morning update

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to aim right for our region, bringing a quick but direct hit of heavy rain and strong winds. Overnight, the wind advisory was expanded northward to include metro Richmond. It will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m., when gusts could get up to 50 mph. Bring in or secure loose items outdoors, including decorations, and keep your devices charged in case you may lose power later on.

At 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Zeta was centered over western North Carolina and had sustained winds of 60 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is rapidly moving to the northeast at 40 mph and its center will cross Virginia this afternoon.

Steady rain is falling across the western two-thirds of the state as of 8:30 a.m., and will overspread metro Richmond in the next hour or so.

In metro Richmond, expect the steadiest rain between midmorning and early afternoon, with intermittent showers through the rest of the afternoon and into the night.

The strongest winds look to lag the heaviest rain somewhat, picking up around midday and lasting for several hours into the early evening. By peaking after the ground is soaked, this increases the chance that we see issues with trees and power lines.

Look for more updates later today.

Cooler late week, calmer next week

Friday will be a breezy, clearing, cooler day of weather transition, with high pressure set to dominate the weekend forecast.

Halloween came with heat and severe storms last year, but it’s looking clear and chilly this time around.

The current outlook involves lower 40s or upper 30s at daybreak on Saturday, 50s in the afternoon despite sunshine, and then 40s on a fully moonlit Halloween night.

Unless that forecast cools down by several degrees, Richmond will end up with a first freeze date in November for the seventh year in a row.

The weekend weather should cooperate with outdoor plans, though Thursday’s rain and Friday’s breezes might blow western Virginia’s fall colors past their prime.

An early peek at the forecast for Election Day favors quiet and seasonable weather for our region and for much of the country.

The trends for the first week of November feature near to somewhat above-average temperatures but below-normal rainfall here.

There’s no reason to think the Atlantic is finished after Zeta. Hurricane season continues until Nov. 30. Conditions look favorable for more development in the Caribbean Sea in early November, sealing 2020’s place in weather record books.

The auxiliary naming list will proceed down the Greek alphabet to Eta, followed by Theta and Iota.

NOAA archives: 2020 at or near tropical records

Zeta is the 27th named storm of 2020 in the Atlantic. It’s now one storm away of tying 2005’s record of 28.

Zeta is the Atlantic’s 11th hurricane of 2020, which is the highest tally in a decade. Only three seasons had more: 1969 and 2010 had 12, and 2005 had a record 15 hurricanes.

Zeta is on track to be the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season, after Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, Beta and Delta. Previously, 1916 and 2004 had nine strikes.

If Zeta strikes the U.S. as a hurricane, it will be the sixth of the season to do so and tie 1985, 2004 and 2005 for second place. The U.S. hurricane landfall record was set in 1886 at seven.

Zeta could have the latest date for a U.S. mainland hurricane landfall since 1985, when Juan hit Louisiana on Oct. 29 and Kate struck Florida on Nov. 21. Technically, Sandy had nontropical status by the time it slammed into New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2012.

Zeta will be the ninth storm to bring rain to some part of Virginia this season. While there aren’t official records for that statistic, 2020 outranks some noteworthy seasons 2004 (eight) and 1985 (six).

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.