11 a.m. update

Tropical Storm Zeta's soaking rain is here and the strong winds are about to kick up this afternoon.

The highs gusts and outages across upstate North Carolina and South Carolina are a preview of what's on the way to southern, central and eastern parts of Virginia.

As of 11 a.m., the tropical storm was centered 100 miles northeast of Asheville, N.C.. It has sustained winds of 50 mph mainly southeast of the center, and moving northeast toward Virginia at an impressive 48 mph.

So far today, gusts have hit 51 mph near Greensboro and 56 mph in Charlotte.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Martinsville area at 9:50 a.m. mentioned the possibility of 80 mph winds and structural damage.

Here's a timeline of what to expect in the Richmond area today, tonight and into Friday:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Soaking rain continues, winds from the south steadily get stronger by midday, temperatures hover in the upper 60s.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winds will be at their strongest. Expect steady winds from the south and southwest at 25 mph with gusts at times to 50 mph. Some winds could be even stronger in localized fashion. Be ready for possible power and travel disruptions. Rain will back off considerably, but not go away entirely. Temperatures jump to the mid 70s, possibly upper 70s for a couple of hours.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds gradually diminish and shift from southwest to west, gusting 20 to 35 mph at times. Rain and downpour chances continue intermittently, with a lingering chance for strong or severe wind gusts in southern Virginia. Temperatures drop quickly from the 70s to the 60s.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rain becomes steadier and more widespread once again. Expect lighter winds from the northwest about 15 mph as temperatures fall through the 60s.

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

Continued rain and northwest breezes all around central Virginia as we cool off into the 50s.

5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rain becomes spotty and light with clouds and lower-to-mid 50s. Northwesterly breezes kick up with some gusts to 25 mph.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain will be largely gone at this point with partially clearing skies. Temperatures hover in the mid 50s with a continued breeze from the northwest and gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday morning update

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to aim right for our region, bringing a quick but direct hit of heavy rain and strong winds. Overnight, the wind advisory was expanded northward to include metro Richmond. It will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m., when gusts could get up to 50 mph. Bring in or secure loose items outdoors, including decorations, and keep your devices charged in case you may lose power later on.

At 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Zeta was centered over western North Carolina and had sustained winds of 60 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is rapidly moving to the northeast at 40 mph and its center will cross Virginia this afternoon.

Steady rain is falling across the western two-thirds of the state as of 8:30 a.m., and will overspread metro Richmond in the next hour or so.

In metro Richmond, expect the steadiest rain between midmorning and early afternoon, with intermittent showers through the rest of the afternoon and into the night.

The strongest winds look to lag the heaviest rain somewhat, picking up around midday and lasting for several hours into the early evening. By peaking after the ground is soaked, this increases the chance that we see issues with trees and power lines.

Look for more updates later today.

Cooler late week, calmer next week

Friday will be a breezy, clearing, cooler day of weather transition, with high pressure set to dominate the weekend forecast.

Halloween came with heat and severe storms last year, but it’s looking clear and chilly this time around.

The current outlook involves lower 40s or upper 30s at daybreak on Saturday, 50s in the afternoon despite sunshine, and then 40s on a fully moonlit Halloween night.

Unless that forecast cools down by several degrees, Richmond will end up with a first freeze date in November for the seventh year in a row.

The weekend weather should cooperate with outdoor plans, though Thursday’s rain and Friday’s breezes might blow western Virginia’s fall colors past their prime.

An early peek at the forecast for Election Day favors quiet and seasonable weather for our region and for much of the country.

The trends for the first week of November feature near to somewhat above-average temperatures but below-normal rainfall here.

There’s no reason to think the Atlantic is finished after Zeta. Hurricane season continues until Nov. 30. Conditions look favorable for more development in the Caribbean Sea in early November, sealing 2020’s place in weather record books.

The auxiliary naming list will proceed down the Greek alphabet to Eta, followed by Theta and Iota.

NOAA archives: 2020 at or near tropical records

Zeta is the 27th named storm of 2020 in the Atlantic. It’s now one storm away of tying 2005’s record of 28.

Zeta is the Atlantic’s 11th hurricane of 2020, which is the highest tally in a decade. Only three seasons had more: 1969 and 2010 had 12, and 2005 had a record 15 hurricanes.

Zeta is on track to be the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season, after Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, Beta and Delta. Previously, 1916 and 2004 had nine strikes.

If Zeta strikes the U.S. as a hurricane, it will be the sixth of the season to do so and tie 1985, 2004 and 2005 for second place. The U.S. hurricane landfall record was set in 1886 at seven.

Zeta could have the latest date for a U.S. mainland hurricane landfall since 1985, when Juan hit Louisiana on Oct. 29 and Kate struck Florida on Nov. 21. Technically, Sandy had nontropical status by the time it slammed into New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2012.

Zeta will be the ninth storm to bring rain to some part of Virginia this season. While there aren’t official records for that statistic, 2020 outranks some noteworthy seasons 2004 (eight) and 1985 (six).

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.