4:30 p.m. update

The flood watch has ended and Zeta's rain has blown almost entirely out of Virginia, but the bumpy weather may not be over today.

More rain will fill in across central Virginia this evening, possibly containing a few storms with damaging gusts. With the ground wet, that could lead to more issues with trees and power outages. The wind advisory continues until 8 p.m.

That next round of rain will be in association with a low and cold front sweeping east into this warm, humid air.

Otherwise, the next 24 hours will be more breezy than usual and cooler weather will make a noticeable comeback.

Most of us have probably seen our peak winds of the day.

So far, gusts reached 41 mph at Richmond International Airport and about 45 mph between Danville and Norfolk. Areas just north and northwest of metro Richmond like Charlottesville and Fredericksburg haven't seen as much wind. There has been an uptick in Northern Virginia in the past hour or two that's led to a scattering of power outages.

Zeta made an impressively strong and unusually fast run across southwest and central Virginia today, especially for a system that made landfall in Louisiana less than 24 hours earlier. But it lost tropical characteristics by 2 p.m. as it was centered between Charlottesville and Richmond.

The post-tropical remnants of Zeta are now moving into the Mid-Atlantic at an impressive 53 mph, making it one of the fastest tropical systems to blow through the state.

Elsewhere in the region, gusts hit 51 mph near Greensboro and 56 mph in Charlotte this morning, and outages are widespread in western and central North Carolina.

Dominion Energy's online outage map indicates 5,448 customers without power in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities region as of 4:15 p.m., and that figure has been decreasing in the past hour. Including the rest of the state and a portion of northeastern North Carolina, there are 46,530 outages reported systemwide. Appalachian Power listed 7,868 customer outages in western Virginia.

Dominion Energy is asking the public to stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report issues.

VDOT also reports scattered instances of trees blocking roads throughout the Piedmont and Tidewater. Some routes are also affected by high water, especially in the western part of the state.

We're past round one of rain, but there's more heading our way this evening.

Here's a timeline of what to expect in the Richmond area tonight and into Friday:

through 6 p.m.

Gusty conditions will gradually wind down. The rain chance will be in a lull, but we're not dry for good with round two on the way later in the evening. Temperatures remain balmy in the 70s due to the southwesterly wind.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Showers and downpours gradually break out once again across central Virginia, possibly containing some more strong, damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, winds continue from the west at around 15 mph and temperatures begin to fall into the 60s.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rain becomes steadier and more widespread once again. Expect generally lighter winds from the northwest, but higher winds near any storms or downpours. The strongest activity across Southside Virginia could lead to more downed trees or outages. Temperatures will fall through the 60s.

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

Continued rain and northwest breezes all around central Virginia as we cool off into the 50s. High gusts over 30 mph are likely over at this point.

5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rain becomes spotty and light with clouds and lower-to-mid 50s. Northwesterly breezes kick up with some gusts to 25 mph.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain will be largely gone with partially clearing skies. Temperatures hover in the mid 50s with a continued breeze from the northwest and gusts to 25 mph.

Cooler late week, calmer next week

Friday will be a breezy, clearing, cooler day of weather transition, with high pressure set to dominate the weekend forecast.

Halloween came with heat and severe storms last year, but it’s looking clear and chilly this time around.

The current outlook involves lower 40s or upper 30s at daybreak on Saturday, 50s in the afternoon despite sunshine, and then 40s on a fully moonlit Halloween night.

Unless that forecast cools down by several degrees, Richmond will end up with a first freeze date in November for the seventh year in a row.

The weekend weather should cooperate with outdoor plans, though Thursday’s rain and Friday’s breezes might blow western Virginia’s fall colors past their prime.

An early peek at the forecast for Election Day favors quiet and seasonable weather for our region and for much of the country.

The trends for the first week of November feature near to somewhat above-average temperatures but below-normal rainfall here.

There’s no reason to think the Atlantic is finished after Zeta. Hurricane season continues until Nov. 30. Conditions look favorable for more development in the Caribbean Sea in early November, sealing 2020’s place in weather record books.

The auxiliary naming list will proceed down the Greek alphabet to Eta, followed by Theta and Iota.

NOAA archives: 2020 at or near tropical records

Zeta is the 27th named storm of 2020 in the Atlantic. It’s now one storm away of tying 2005’s record of 28.

Zeta is the Atlantic’s 11th hurricane of 2020, which is the highest tally in a decade. Only three seasons had more: 1969 and 2010 had 12, and 2005 had a record 15 hurricanes.

Zeta is on track to be the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season, after Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, Beta and Delta. Previously, 1916 and 2004 had nine strikes.

If Zeta strikes the U.S. as a hurricane, it will be the sixth of the season to do so and tie 1985, 2004 and 2005 for second place. The U.S. hurricane landfall record was set in 1886 at seven.

Zeta could have the latest date for a U.S. mainland hurricane landfall since 1985, when Juan hit Louisiana on Oct. 29 and Kate struck Florida on Nov. 21. Technically, Sandy had nontropical status by the time it slammed into New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2012.

Zeta will be the ninth storm to bring rain to some part of Virginia this season. While there aren’t official records for that statistic, 2020 outranks some noteworthy seasons 2004 (eight) and 1985 (six).

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.