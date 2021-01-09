Va. barely missed annual records for heat and rain in 2020, but the combination was unprecedented

It’s also likely to show that 2020 achieved near-record global warmth despite the absence of a temperature-boosting El Niño pattern, which was on display in 2016. Heat-trapping carbon dioxide concentrations still increased to new highs in 2020, according to the European report, albeit at a slower growth rate than in 2019.

Cross-country comparisons: Though Virginia wasn’t the rainiest state outright during 2020, it was the most anomalously wet state compared to normal.

Meanwhile, California — in serious need of more rain and snow — was the most anomalously dry state. Moisture was missing elsewhere across the West. Two states, Nevada and Utah, recorded an all-time low amount of average precipitation in 2020. No state saw a record-wet year, though nearby North Carolina ranked second.

For temperatures, the nationwide picture was far more uniform: Excess warmth appeared from coast to coast. No state had a record-hot year but, like Virginia, nine other states landed in second place. No state was colder than normal.

Virginia’s temperatures: While 2020 fell just short of being the hottest year when averaged across the entire state, dozens of counties and cities in the central, eastern and northern tiers of Virginia registered record-high average temperatures during 2020.