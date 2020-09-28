Va. skywatchers now await Thursday evening's rocket launch from the Eastern Shore

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rocket launch carrying supplies to the International Space Station could be visible from Richmond on Thursday evening if the weather cooperates and all goes to schedule.

The Antares rocket was originally set to blast off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Tuesday evening, but a poor weather forecast for the Eastern Shore pushed it back two days.

The new launch time is 9:38 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to NASA.

Heavy rain is likely across the region from Tuesday into Wednesday, but the forecast for Thursday evening looks better. Still, there's a slight chance for some showers to linger into Thursday. Clouds may be on the increase late in the day ahead of another, weaker cold front that should arrive on Friday.

If skies are mainly clear, the bright rocket trail would appear over Richmond's eastern horizon about 90 seconds after liftoff as it makes it way up to orbit over the Atlantic Ocean.