The complex of storms that produced a tornado in Virginia Beach on Sunday afternoon were the same ones that moved through metro Richmond. But the conditions needed to generate tornadoes were confined to areas farther east from central Virginia.

Touching down in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday and remaining on the ground for 4.5 miles, the tornado reached a maximum intensity of EF-3, the strongest on record in the city of Virginia Beach.

Tornado Warning including Virginia Beach city, VA until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cEz9hjAuE7 — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) April 30, 2023

After forming over the Lynnhaven River, the tornado came onshore, passing on the north side of the Great Neck Recreation Center, and increased to its peak strength along the west shore of Broad Bay. There, the tornado shifted several homes off their foundations while tearing off roofs and walls from others. The extent of the damage there suggests the winds peaked at 145 mph.

The tornado weakened as it continued across Broad Bay, grazing a small neighborhood before moving through First Landing State Park and into Fort Story, where it snapped trees and damaged barracks before moving offshore a few blocks north of the Cape Henry Lighthouse.

The tornado was only on the ground for five minutes, overturning vehicles, sinking boats and damaging approximately 115 homes. But there was a tornado warning issued for the area, so it appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.

This was the first EF1 or stronger tornado in Virginia Beach since March 2017, when a tornado moved in from Chesapeake, destroying a clubhouse and press box at Landstown High School.

Tornadoes of this size are rare in Virginia. Including Sunday’s tornado and the devastating Petersburg tornado in 1993, there have been 17 EF3-plus tornadoes in Virginia in the past 30 years. The most recent one had been on April 19, 2010, in Franklin County, near the town of Oak Level, between Rocky Mount and Martinsville.

What to expect Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will bear a striking similarity to Monday, with chilly west winds, lots of afternoon clouds and temperatures barely getting into the 60s. Each afternoon could bring one or two nuisance showers or sprinkles, something that lasts less than 10 minutes, but there is no indication of prolonged rain coming through the rest of the workweek.

The cold is coming from a huge spinning area of low pressure, stacked a few miles up into the atmosphere. It will move away on Thursday, allowing temperatures to creep closer to normal by the weekend.

Peeking ahead at the weather in Richmond this weekend for outdoor events, like Arts in the Park at Byrd Park, both Saturday and Sunday look dry with afternoon temperatures returning to the 70s. A weak storm system will make a run at Richmond on Saturday but, for the moment, it appears that it will hold its rain farther to the west. Either way, it will be long gone by Sunday, so if you have to make outdoor plans now for one day versus the other, Sunday is probably the safer bet of the two days.

