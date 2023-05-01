The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed the storm that caused property damage, toppled trees and caused power outages in Virginia Beach on Sunday was an EF-3 tornado. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An estimated 50 to 100 homes were wrecked by the storm, which touched down about 6 p.m. in the area of River Road and North Great Neck Road, city officials said. Damage was also reported at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story.

City officials issued a state of emergency for the community and temporary shelter was set up at Great Neck Recreation Center. Three schools in the Great Neck area were closed Monday.

[11:32 AM] We have confirmed an EF-3 tornado occurred in the Great Neck portion of the city of Virginia Beach yesterday evening. The storm survey is still ongoing and additional details will be released later today. #vawx — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) May 1, 2023

Residents said the 2200 block of Haversham Close saw some of the worst damage, with some roofs partially removed and windows shattered. Dozens of firefighters worked Sunday night to cut down trees, and some stood atop roofs to assess damage. Tara Frey, who lives in the neighborhood, told The Virginian-Pilot that she was washing lettuce from her garden when she heard the tornado alert, which prompted her family to hunker in place with their two dogs.

“I could literally feel the pressure drop in the house and I looked out the back and the wind picked up and the rain started and I just knew it in my gut that it was coming,” she said, adding that it lasted about 10-15 seconds.

The tornado confirmation was based on “debris signature on radar, damage reports, and videos of the storm," the weather service said. A crew also surveyed the scene.

EF-3 tornados have winds between 136 and 165 mph.

Sunday's tornado came during a weekend of hazardous weather across the U.S., including high water on the Mississippi River which tested flood defenses in Iowa and Illinois as it crests in the area Monday.

In Maine, heavy rain and powerful wind gusts knocked out power for more than 50,000 homes and businesses on Monday morning. The wind gusted to 70 mph on Sunday near Matinicus Island, about 20 miles offshore, and to 65 mph onshore in Bath, where Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works has numerous cranes. Rainfall approaching 5 inches led to flood warnings on several rivers in parts of southern Maine.

Organizers of the Something In the Water musical festival in Virginia Beach cancelled the last day of the event on Sunday in advance of the storm system moving into the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.