Virginia braces for power outages, flooded roads from Tropical Storm Isaias

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

**TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE LOCAL AREA LATE
TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY**

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- NONE

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BRUNSWICK,
CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER,
EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX,
EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN
KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE,
HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT,
JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX,
NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON,
NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET,
SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN
KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK
- A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT
FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK,
PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 440 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 320
MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA
- 32.8N 79.0W
- STORM INTENSITY 75 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 16 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

HURRICANE ISAIAS IS MOVING OFF TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST THIS EVENING
AND SHOULD MAKE LANDFALL OVER SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT. THE
STORM WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTHWARD AND WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN
VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA ON TUESDAY AND ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY.

ON THE CURRENT FORECAST TRACK, EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE ACROSS
THE LOCAL AREA LATER TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM
FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY
ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 50 TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE
WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN
TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO
6 INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND.
LOCALIZED MINOR TO MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH
1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A RISK OF TORNADOES LATE
TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN
SHORE.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA
LATER TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 60 KNOTS. IN
ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS BY
TUESDAY MORNING.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* FLOODING RAIN:
PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS PART
OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME
DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME
OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH
SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME
ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS
AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS
QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES
ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA.

* WIND:
PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, AND NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA
INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES
DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR
EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS
PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* SURGE:
PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS ACROSS EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA
BEACH, AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS
IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:
- SEVERE STORM SURGE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE INUNDATION OF
NUMEROUS ROADS AND BUILDINGS, RESULTING IN A THREAT TO LIFE AND
PROPERTY. FLOODING WILL LIKELY EXTEND INLAND FROM THE
WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE FLOODING HOMES, BUSINESSES AND
ISOLATING SOME NEIGHBORHOODS. LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL RESULT
IN ADDITIONAL DAMAGE NEAR THE SHORELINE.
- NUMEROUS ROADS FLOODED OR WASHED OUT.
- MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING SOME DUNES.
- SEVERE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS
EXPECTED. SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN
UNPROTECTED MARINAS AND DOCKS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS
ANTICIPATED.

* TORNADOES:
PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND
NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS
A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN
AFFECTED AREAS.
- SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS
OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE
HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES
TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------


* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND
PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A
SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING.

IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO SAFE SHELTER, LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE.
ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. MANY ROADS AND BRIDGES
WILL BE CLOSED ONCE STRONG WINDS ARRIVE. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER
FORECAST BEFORE DEPARTING AND DRIVE WITH CAUTION.

IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER
RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR HAVE
PETS. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT.

FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF
LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY
ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY
SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE
UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING.

KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES
CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE
POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY
VENTILATED AREA.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN
EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER.

IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN
WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH
IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY
ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

STORM SURGE IS THE LEADING KILLER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORMS AND
HURRICANES! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE AREA AWAY FROM THE SURGE
ZONE. EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN A SURGE-PRONE AREA, YOU COULD FIND
YOURSELF CUTOFF BY FLOOD WATERS DURING AND AFTER THE STORM. HEED
EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE
AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED
ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!

IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER
QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT
PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER
OPTIONS.

IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE
TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR
ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF
STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING.

CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS
FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES
TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER
WARNINGS.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 12 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- CITY OF RICHMOND
- SHORT PUMP
- GLEN ALLEN

* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: BELOW TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND
- PEAK WIND FORECAST: 20-30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 58
TO 73 MPH
- THE WIND THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: PLAN FOR DANGEROUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT STRONG TROPICAL
STORM FORCE.
- PREPARE: REMAINING EFFORTS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY
SHOULD BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. PREPARE FOR
SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE.
- ACT: MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER BEFORE THE WIND BECOMES HAZARDOUS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: SIGNIFICANT
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE
HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY
ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS
BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* STORM SURGE
- NO STORM SURGE INUNDATION FORECAST

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE TO NO STORM
SURGE FLOODING
- THE STORM SURGE THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE TO NO THREAT OF STORM SURGE FLOODING.
ROUGH SURF, COASTAL EROSION, AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP
CURRENTS ARE POSSIBLE.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS FOR STORM SURGE FLOODING
ARE NEEDED.
- ACT: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. MONITOR
FORECASTS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM STORM SURGE FLOODING.

* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT
- PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: ADDITIONAL 3-6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER AMOUNTS

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR
FLOODING RAIN
- THE FLOODING RAIN THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM
THE PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR
MAJOR FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN. EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES ARE
LIKELY.
- PREPARE: STRONGLY CONSIDER PROTECTIVE ACTIONS, ESPECIALLY
IF YOU ARE IN AN AREA VULNERABLE TO FLOODING.
- ACT: HEED ANY FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS. FAILURE TO TAKE
ACTION WILL LIKELY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: EXTENSIVE
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY
BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS
MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES,
WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY.
SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS,
PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH
DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS
ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING
WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- SITUATION IS SOMEWHAT FAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR A FEW
TORNADOES
- THE TORNADO THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR A
FEW TORNADOES.
- PREPARE: IF YOUR SHELTER IS PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO
TORNADOES, PREPARE TO RELOCATE TO SAFE SHELTER BEFORE
HAZARDOUS WEATHER ARRIVES.
- ACT: IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED, BE READY TO SHELTER
QUICKLY.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LIMITED
- A FEW TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED. AS A RESULT, EXECUTION OF
EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN AFFECTED AREAS.
- A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH
POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS.
- ROOFS PEELED OFF SOME BUILDINGS. A FEW CHIMNEYS TOPPLED AND
MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED. LARGE
TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, WITH SOME TREES KNOCKED
OVER. A FEW VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES
- WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV
- WEATHER.GOV/AKQ

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND
VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND,
DORCHESTER, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA,
BERTIE, GATES, HERTFORD AND NORTHAMPTON. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA,
BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN
CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN
HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND
QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND,
GREENSVILLE, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, LUNENBURG,
MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORTHUMBERLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, PRINCE GEORGE,
RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN
KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK.

* FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

* HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY AFTERNOON AS
TROPICAL CYCLONE ISAIAS TRACKS THROUGH THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION.
STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 3 TO 6
INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL
FOR FLASH FLOODING.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING
IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH.

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE.

&&
breaking

Virginia braces for power outages, flooded roads from Tropical Storm Isaias

  • 0
+7 
20200804_MET_ISAIAS_AWE02

Mayor Levar Stoney provides an update on Tropical Storm Isaias on Monday, August 3, 2020.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hurricane Isaias threatens to bring power outages and flooded roads throughout central and eastern Virginia on Tuesday.

Metro Richmond is under a tropical storm warning for the first time since Hurricane Irene roared up the Eastern Seaboard in August 2011, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Gusts could rival those experienced across metro Richmond during Michael in October 2018, which instead prompted inland high-wind warnings after surging north from the Gulf Coast.

If the storm’s rain falls as projected, Tuesday could be Richmond’s wettest day since the flash floods on June 22, 2018.

Wind: Watch for gusts topping 40 mph along and east of Interstate 95 throughout the morning, and as high as 70 mph near the Chesapeake Bay. This would be strong enough to down trees and branches and cause power outages. Winds will subside throughout the afternoon.

Rain: Widespread totals ranging from 3 to 6 inches across central Virginia during a six- to eight-hour span will threaten inundation of creeks and low-lying roads. Isolated areas could see upward of 8 inches of rain. The steady rain will end by the early afternoon and be followed by clearing skies, but spotty late-day showers can’t be ruled out.

Tornadoes: The rain bands of Isaias could spawn small, short-lived tornadoes with little advance notice, especially throughout southeastern Virginia and Tidewater. The tornado risk is much lower west of Interstate 95.

Coastal flooding and storm surge: Tuesday’s high tides could see 1 to 3 feet of inundation in vulnerable areas along the upper Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River, along with sound-side flooding in Virginia Beach. Levels will be closer to normal by Wednesday.

River flooding: Runoff from heavy rainfall is expected to push rivers to higher-than-usual levels throughout central Virginia, with minor flooding expected by Wednesday on portions of the Nottoway River and Meherrin River. Based on Monday’s projections, the James River was forecast to rise to 11.1 feet at Richmond’s Westham gauge by Wednesday night; minor flood stage is 12 feet. Totals will not be as heavy in the upper part of the James River basin, and major flooding is not anticipated.

After Isaias: A front stalled parallel to the Eastern Seaboard will keep daily chances for showers and thunderstorms around central Virginia. Temperatures will trend seasonably warm, with highs in the upper 80s or lower 90s.

Go to Richmond.com for updates throughout the storm.

Storm preparations

Dominion Energy was “preparing for the possibility of a multiday power restoration effort,” with crews and equipment staged in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, spokesperson Audrey Cannon said.

The power company is ready to “work around the clock to restore service while keeping our colleagues and our customers safe and while practicing proper social distancing and good hygiene,” Cannon said.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which operates and maintains power lines from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, was also making preparations.

“With the intensity of the storm, we urge member-owners to prepare for the possibility of an extended power outage,” spokesperson Casey Hollins said in a news release.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans to open any state or locally operated shelters, according to Jason Elmore, deputy director of external affairs for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

However, in case opening a shelter becomes necessary, VDEM has contacted all localities to ensure they are prepared with either extra staffing or supplies, he added.

Elmore said the storm “appears to be more of a rain event for Virginia, [while] some coastal areas could be impacted by wind.”

“The majority of what we are focusing on is flash flooding awareness due to the heavy rain conditions,” Elmore said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it was preparing response trucks and equipment, as well as planning for additional staffing for safety service patrols and at traffic operations centers. Where possible on major routes, VDOT was lifting lane closures to keep roads clear for emergency responders.

The American Red Cross said it has pre-staged supplies in advance of the storm and is coordinating with both local and state partners.

Under new state laws on animal cruelty that took effect July 1, animals are not allowed to be tied up outside during a hurricane warning or tropical storm warning.

Richmond

The city of Richmond planned to partially activate its emergency operations center on Monday evening, with distancing measures and protective equipment for staff to comply with pandemic safety guidelines.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, officials outlined efforts to prepare the city’s infrastructure and offer services to vulnerable residents.

Reggie Gordon, the city’s chief deputy officer for human services, said the goal was to identify residents in unstable housing situations and “bring them toward the system, whether that’s getting them into an existing shelter bed, or if there is no shelter bed for them, to put them in a hotel.”

Richmond’s housing crisis line is (804) 972-0813.

Department of Public Utilities crews began to focus on the city’s flood-prone areas Friday and are ready to activate the Richmond floodwall if needed, according to DPU’s director, Calvin Farr.

Capitol Square closed at 7 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department of General Services.

Elsewhere

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a local state of emergency Monday, closing all city buildings and facilities. The city provided sand and sandbags for residents.

James City County Administrator Scott Stevens declared a local state of emergency at 1 p.m. Monday. The declaration was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a county news release.

Norfolk planned to declare a local emergency late Monday at midnight, according to a city news release.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

jnocera@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6023

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

SALE!
