Virginia braces for power outages, flooded roads from Tropical Storm Isaias

Hurricane Isaias threatens to bring power outages and flooded roads throughout central and eastern Virginia on Tuesday.
Metro Richmond is under a tropical storm warning for the first time since Hurricane Irene roared up the Eastern Seaboard in August 2011, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
Gusts could rival those experienced across metro Richmond during Michael in October 2018, which instead prompted inland high-wind warnings after surging north from the Gulf Coast.
If the storm’s rain falls as projected, Tuesday could be Richmond’s wettest day since the flash floods on June 22, 2018.
Wind: Watch for gusts topping 40 mph along and east of Interstate 95 throughout the morning, and as high as 70 mph near the Chesapeake Bay. This would be strong enough to down trees and branches and cause power outages. Winds will subside throughout the afternoon.
Rain: Widespread totals ranging from 3 to 6 inches across central Virginia during a six- to eight-hour span will threaten inundation of creeks and low-lying roads. Isolated areas could see upward of 8 inches of rain. The steady rain will end by the early afternoon and be followed by clearing skies, but spotty late-day showers can’t be ruled out.
Tornadoes: The rain bands of Isaias could spawn small, short-lived tornadoes with little advance notice, especially throughout southeastern Virginia and Tidewater. The tornado risk is much lower west of Interstate 95.
Coastal flooding and storm surge: Tuesday’s high tides could see 1 to 3 feet of inundation in vulnerable areas along the upper Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River, along with sound-side flooding in Virginia Beach. Levels will be closer to normal by Wednesday.
River flooding: Runoff from heavy rainfall is expected to push rivers to higher-than-usual levels throughout central Virginia, with minor flooding expected by Wednesday on portions of the Nottoway River and Meherrin River. Based on Monday’s projections, the James River was forecast to rise to 11.1 feet at Richmond’s Westham gauge by Wednesday night; minor flood stage is 12 feet. Totals will not be as heavy in the upper part of the James River basin, and major flooding is not anticipated.
After Isaias: A front stalled parallel to the Eastern Seaboard will keep daily chances for showers and thunderstorms around central Virginia. Temperatures will trend seasonably warm, with highs in the upper 80s or lower 90s.
Go to Richmond.com for updates throughout the storm.
Storm preparations
Dominion Energy was “preparing for the possibility of a multiday power restoration effort,” with crews and equipment staged in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, spokesperson Audrey Cannon said.
The power company is ready to “work around the clock to restore service while keeping our colleagues and our customers safe and while practicing proper social distancing and good hygiene,” Cannon said.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which operates and maintains power lines from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, was also making preparations.
“With the intensity of the storm, we urge member-owners to prepare for the possibility of an extended power outage,” spokesperson Casey Hollins said in a news release.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans to open any state or locally operated shelters, according to Jason Elmore, deputy director of external affairs for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
However, in case opening a shelter becomes necessary, VDEM has contacted all localities to ensure they are prepared with either extra staffing or supplies, he added.
Elmore said the storm “appears to be more of a rain event for Virginia, [while] some coastal areas could be impacted by wind.”
“The majority of what we are focusing on is flash flooding awareness due to the heavy rain conditions,” Elmore said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said it was preparing response trucks and equipment, as well as planning for additional staffing for safety service patrols and at traffic operations centers. Where possible on major routes, VDOT was lifting lane closures to keep roads clear for emergency responders.
The American Red Cross said it has pre-staged supplies in advance of the storm and is coordinating with both local and state partners.
Under new state laws on animal cruelty that took effect July 1, animals are not allowed to be tied up outside during a hurricane warning or tropical storm warning.
Richmond
The city of Richmond planned to partially activate its emergency operations center on Monday evening, with distancing measures and protective equipment for staff to comply with pandemic safety guidelines.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, officials outlined efforts to prepare the city’s infrastructure and offer services to vulnerable residents.
Reggie Gordon, the city’s chief deputy officer for human services, said the goal was to identify residents in unstable housing situations and “bring them toward the system, whether that’s getting them into an existing shelter bed, or if there is no shelter bed for them, to put them in a hotel.”
Richmond’s housing crisis line is (804) 972-0813.
Department of Public Utilities crews began to focus on the city’s flood-prone areas Friday and are ready to activate the Richmond floodwall if needed, according to DPU’s director, Calvin Farr.
Capitol Square closed at 7 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department of General Services.
Elsewhere
Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a local state of emergency Monday, closing all city buildings and facilities. The city provided sand and sandbags for residents.
James City County Administrator Scott Stevens declared a local state of emergency at 1 p.m. Monday. The declaration was “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a county news release.
Norfolk planned to declare a local emergency late Monday at midnight, according to a city news release.
