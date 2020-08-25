Virginia is in line for Hurricane Laura's remnant rains this weekend. How much is still in question.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Laura continuing to head to the northwest, whipping up major Category 3 winds of 115 mph and up to 13 feet of storm surge by the time it closes in on the Texas-Louisiana border region on Wednesday night.

The storm is currently being steered clockwise around the edge of high pressure centered near Florida. But after coming ashore, Laura will hook northeast over the Ozarks, then east through the Tennessee Valley, as it feels the influence of westerly winds aloft and a trough swooping in from Canada.

That brings the remnant low right over Virginia and our neighboring states on Saturday or Saturday night, moving nearly due west to due east.

That's one of the less common routes for tropical remnants to come through our area, but flooding rains can certainly be the result when moisture, fronts and mountains interact.

Hurricane remnants also spawn tornadoes, but it's still too early to home in on when and where that threat could emerge. It may not be clear until Thursday or Friday whether that's a significant concern for central Virginia, or areas farther north into the Mid-Atlantic or south across the Carolinas.