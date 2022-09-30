 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia preps for Hurricane Ian as storms moves through Carolinas
top story breaking

Virginia preps for Hurricane Ian as storms moves through Carolinas

  • 0
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina

Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.

 NOAA

Cool rain on Friday, then a large break for most of Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.

The National Weather Service issued a multi-state tornado watch Friday as Hurricane Ian arrived in the Carolinas and Virginia.

As of noon Friday, the center of the Category 4 storm was around 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and continues to tear its way through central North Carolina.

Eswar Iyer, a meteorologist with the weather service, said a good portion of the Carolinas have also been put on a flood watch as well. Iyer said flood advisories are likely in Virginia as heavy rainfall intensifies.

"We haven't issued many flood products in Virginia yet, but we anticipate flooding to occur as we head into the later part of the day and Saturday," said Iyer.

People are also reading…

In Ian's wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Iyer said the Hampton Roads area is at a high risk for flooding as are portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Much of the Metro-Richmond region is at a moderate risk.

Forecasters expect rainfall intensity as well as wind gusts to continue as Ian continues on its path. Ian is projected to bring up to 3 to 4 inches of rain for the Metro Richmond area and 4 to 6 inches to parts of Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.

Iyer said rainfall in the Carolina’s have already exceeded up to 2 inches per hour and may continue for several hours this afternoon. There’s potential for 2 feet above ground flooding in some areas, according to the latest weather service briefing.

Coastal flood warnings remain in effect through Saturday morning for areas adjacent to the James River and Atlantic coast of southeast Virginia and areas near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already under water by midday.  Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse. Ian left a broad swath of destruction Wednesday after it came ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News