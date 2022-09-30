Virginia preps for Hurricane Ian as storms moves through Carolinas

The National Weather Service issued a multi-state tornado watch Friday as Hurricane Ian arrived in the Carolinas and Virginia.

As of noon Friday, the center of the Category 4 storm was around 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and continues to tear its way through central North Carolina.

Eswar Iyer, a meteorologist with the weather service, said a good portion of the Carolinas have also been put on a flood watch as well. Iyer said flood advisories are likely in Virginia as heavy rainfall intensifies.

"We haven't issued many flood products in Virginia yet, but we anticipate flooding to occur as we head into the later part of the day and Saturday," said Iyer.

Iyer said the Hampton Roads area is at a high risk for flooding as are portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Much of the Metro-Richmond region is at a moderate risk.

Forecasters expect rainfall intensity as well as wind gusts to continue as Ian continues on its path. Ian is projected to bring up to 3 to 4 inches of rain for the Metro Richmond area and 4 to 6 inches to parts of Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.

Iyer said rainfall in the Carolina’s have already exceeded up to 2 inches per hour and may continue for several hours this afternoon. There’s potential for 2 feet above ground flooding in some areas, according to the latest weather service briefing.

Coastal flood warnings remain in effect through Saturday morning for areas adjacent to the James River and Atlantic coast of southeast Virginia and areas near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.