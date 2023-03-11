Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Despite Virginia having its second warmest winter on record, the ski resorts of the Blue Ridge managed better than you might think.

Kenny Hess, director of sports and safety at Massanutten near Harrisonburg, admitted to challenges this year, but all things considered, “The skier numbers were strong. It wasn’t always the product we wanted to offer, but the demand was certainly there. And we were pleased with how things were going until that third week of February.”

Southward into Nelson County, Lori Zaloga, Director of Marketing at Wintergreen, shared a similar review, “We started off well through December, actually better than 2021.”

Two themes emerged for the livelihood of Virginia’s Blue Ridge resorts in the future: non-winter activities and snowmaking. Both Hess and Zaloga reiterated the importance of offering activities other than skiing, which is something the industry has understood for a long time.

“We started investing in our non-winter activities 30 years ago,” Hess continued, “to just try to live on a hundred-day ski season is not realistic.”

Zaloga agreed, “It is extremely crucial to continue to offer not just a ski experience, but an overall resort experience for our guests.”

Golf is available at both resorts, and they continue to add activities to draw people during other times of the year. Mountain biking, zip lining, and racket sports reflect the emphasis to be year-round resorts.

Hess sees more growth, “This year, we just signed an agreement to build a mountain coaster. We’re so far removed from that small ski area that is open four and half months a year. That went away in the early ‘80s.”

Increasingly, snow making has become fundamental to the viability of resorts’ ski operations. As long as the nights stay sufficiently cold, snowmaking can continue.

Hess acknowledged the particularly warm end to February, “We can live for a long, long time at 30 degrees (at night) and 50 degrees (during the day), but at 45 and 65, snow goes away pretty fast.”

The best snowmaking conditions come with nights at least a few degrees below freezing with air that has especially low humidity.

Winter low temperatures have been trending higher over the last 50 years in Virginia, but the average low temperature for an entire winter has not been above freezing since the resorts were built 50 years ago.

During the period from December through February, known as meteorological winter, the statewide average low temperature was 31.8 degrees this season, tied with 2019-20 as the third highest on record. Every winter since 2014-15 has been warmer than the average over the entire 20th century: 26 degrees.

Of course, mountains are always colder, so Wintergreen was able to rely entirely on snowmaking this season. As a result, it was not dramatically less busy than 2021-22. This season, they had 69 ski operating days. Last season, they had 77.

Zaloga remains positive, “I don’t think we’ll ever get rid of skiing. We’ll continue to have challenges related to mother nature, but we’ll continue to improve infrastructure to keep our ski business alive. It’s an economic driver; a lot of organizations and establishments in the vicinity rely on Wintergreen.”

Hess is equally optimistic, noting that Massanutten is building a new trail this year, adding snow making, and replacing a ski lift. And given the warming climate, they understand cold winters are in their best interest.

“We’re participating in the National Ski Association’s Climate Challenge; we installed two large solar arrays in the past year to offset some of our (energy) use. We’re trying to be as good a steward to the environment as we can.”