Coldest air of the season arrives next week

A quick note about the change in the weather column follows. But first, a look at what’s ahead in the coming week for southwestern Virginia.

Friday and Saturday remain fairly quiet with warm days and seasonably cool nights, then a weak disturbance dashes across western Virginia, spawning a few light showers between late Sunday and early Monday. They will not bring a lot of rain, generally in the ballpark of a quarter-inch, but they will signal the leading edge of the coldest air Virginia has had so far this season.

Northwest winds will begin to drag in some of that cold air on Monday, but Tuesday will bring a feel of mid-November, with a gusty northwest wind and afternoon temperatures stalling in the 50s. Westward in the New River Valley, Tuesday never makes it out of the 40s.

Many places west of the Blue Ridge already have their first freeze, but even places that managed to hold above freezing last weekend, from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg, have a real shot at spending a few hours below freezing late Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

In these cases, it will come down to how much the winds die down and if there is any lingering cloud cover. On nights with a light breeze and a mostly cloudy sky, the ground itself does not cool as much. This is also why frost is not common on breezy or cloudy nights, even if the temperature does go below freezing.

Cold surges this time of year often do not last a long time, and temperatures will rebound in the second half of next week, so this coming cold spell will not be here to stay.

But in general, the weather pattern will continue to steer weather systems along from the west or northwest, making it difficult to get more than a day or two with temperatures significantly warmer than normal until the end of next week.

The recurring statewide chill of the last couple of weeks means Virginia could have its coldest October in the last 30 years. So far this month, Roanoke is averaging about 5 degrees colder than normal (i.e. the smoothed average from 1991-2020), which is very unusual compared to recent years.

Back further, using the most recent 100-year average, the last time October was below that average in Roanoke was in 2015, and that is about the track we are currently on. But even 2015 was only a few tenths of a degree colder than that average.

For seriously cold Octobers, we need to look back to the late 1980s, when both 1987 and 1988 were 2 of the 3 coldest Octobers on record. Those were also the 2 coldest Octobers on record statewide, both more than 7 degrees below normal in Roanoke. Fittingly, a trace of snow fell in Roanoke on Halloween in 1988.

As for snow next week, a few flurries certainly may fly around in the higher elevations west of Interstate 81, as the atmosphere will be very cold several thousand feet into the sky. But a legitimate coating of snow will likely be limited to the highest peaks closer to and across the West Virginia State line.

A note of thanks